Monterey Park, CA

Family of Monterey Park victims, plus witnesses, could get compensation

By City News Service
 2 days ago

MONTEREY PARK (CNS) - The California Victim Compensation Board said today that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation.

"Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting ... along with those who witnessed the mass shooting, may qualify for compensation through CalVCB," the organization said in a statement.

In cases of mass violence, the CalVCB helps facilitate short- and long- term financial recovery for crime victims.

Services provided by the organization include grief counseling, emotional support, assistance filing claims for state funds for payment of medical bills, counseling bills and other assistance, plus referrals to agencies and providers for medical needs, counseling and other services.

For more information, call the CalVCB's Customer Service Line at 1-800- 777-9229.
Applicants can also apply for compensation at https://online.victims.ca.gov/ .

