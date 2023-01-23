ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago
Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Clam Smith

  • South Carolina
  • Height-6’1″
  • Weight-187 lbs
  • Fourh-year senior
  • 4-Star recruit per 247 Sports
  • Stats: 91 tackles, 69 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 18 passes defended
  • Games watched: Kentucky 2022, Tennessee 2022, Florida 2022

Strengths

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a versatile, physical cornerback that the Gamecocks trusted to follow top receivers. He did a great job of keeping things in front of him, especially against Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.

One of the most impressive things about Smith is his gap discipline. He knows where to be and plays gap control in the run game, screen game and when blitzing. Smith is also a really good tackler. He uses proper form and is strong enough to take down ball carriers with ease.

Athleticism is evident with Smith. He has the long speed to run with receivers deep and the fluidity in his hips is superb. He uses both to recover well when he gets beat at the stem.

Weaknesses

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Smith isn’t a flawless player. With his physical and aggressive nature, Smith leaves himself vulnerable to double moves. He also gets a little grabby at the stem. He often puts his arm around the receiver to stay in-phase and it will get him in trouble at the next level.

For his size, you wish his frame was a little more filled out. He’s a little lean but it’s not the end of the world.

Overview

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Man 8.2/10

Zone 8.9/10

Hips/Fluidity 9.1/10

Recognition 13.5/15

Quickness 8.7/10

Run Support 8.1/10

Speed 8.9/10

Recovery 8.8/10

Tackling 4.3/5

Ball Skills 8.0/10

Grade 86.5/100 First Round

Smith is a talented player that can fit into any scheme, but he will be especially valuable to anyone that prioritizes cover-3 and cover-4 schemes that will ask him to play off-coverage and read whats going on in front of him.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

