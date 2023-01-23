ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has yet to decide if he will continue his playing career next season, but there is at least one team that thinks they will be in the running to sign the star quarterback if he does. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders believe Brady will... The post Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes is battling an ankle injury as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but the star quarterback does not seem all that concerned. Mahomes participated in practice on Wednesday. He told reporters his ankle is “doing good” and that he wanted to get on the... The post Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

