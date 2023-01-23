Read full article on original website
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Look: Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Has Been Revealed
The talk around the league today is about Aaron Rodgers and his seemingly likely departure from the Green Bay Packers. We learned this morning via Adam Schefter that the Packers would be willing to deal Rodgers, but not within their own conference. The latest development has come from Peter ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady
Tom Brady has yet to decide if he will continue his playing career next season, but there is at least one team that thinks they will be in the running to sign the star quarterback if he does. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders believe Brady will... The post Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face
On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury
Patrick Mahomes is battling an ankle injury as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but the star quarterback does not seem all that concerned. Mahomes participated in practice on Wednesday. He told reporters his ankle is “doing good” and that he wanted to get on the... The post Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
