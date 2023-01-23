State Republicans want a roll back on bail reform

Albany, NY (WBEN) State Senate Republicans are calling for a roll back of the state's criminal justice reforms. They say the results have been disastrous, with crime on the rise.

“New Yorkers are not adequately protected under current state law. Qualified judges are prohibited from using basic, common-sense assessments of threat levels posed by the individuals coming before them, and the results have been critically disastrous. We have seen the full measure of what these policies are doing to our communities, and it is abundantly clear we must drastically change course now, before the situation deteriorates any further,” said Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay.

Republicans proposed the following:

Creating the SAFER Communities Grant Program to invest in critical investigatory and prosecutorial resources designed to increase case clearance rates for homicide and gun crimes;

Repealing HALT to protect our corrections officers; and

Allowing the use of familial DNA to give law enforcement more investigatory tools.

Rolling back disastrous bail and discovery laws, and providing for judicial discretion to stop the revolving door in our criminal justice system;

Opposing soft-on-crime policies, including the so-called “Clean Slate” Act, “Elder Parole,” and others; and

Increasing penalties for habitual repeat offenders who commit crimes that harm New Yorkers’ quality of life.

Reducing the use of illegal firearms with increased funding for gun interdiction efforts;

Increasing penalties for crimes committed with stolen firearms, and mandatory consecutive sentencing for crimes involving illegal firearms; and

Making any misdemeanor or felony offense involving an illegal firearm bail eligible, and amending Raise the Age to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds charged with certain gun or gang-related crimes are prosecuted as adults.

Restricting the release of identifying information in certain cases, and putting in place policies to protect victims’ rights during parole process;

Increasing the caps on Office of Victim Services reimbursements for crime victims, and investing in victim support programs; and

Authorizing judges to set lifetime orders of protection for certain crimes, such as violent and domestic violence felonies.