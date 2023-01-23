ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Victim's great aunt seeks answers after fire claims life of 4-month-old boy

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1hHp_0kOehn5X00

Victim's great aunt seeks answers after fire claims life of 4-month-old boy 03:06

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE - A grieving loved one is seeking answers after a weekend blaze took the life of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and left the boy's parents hospitalized in critical condition with extensive burns.

Charlene Brooks is a family spokesperson and the great-aunt of 4-month-old Legend Larose who died after the fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza.

Brooks told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We were told it may have started in the bedroom. It may have been electrical. I'm not sure about the cause of it. I am relying on fire inspectors and I pray that they find out what happened. Something started that fire and I hope that they get to the bottom of it. It would mean a lot if we found out. Some people made it out without injury but unfortunately, two people died. What caused this blaze? Did it start in the bedroom? Did it start in the kitchen?"

Brooks said the boy's father, 22-year-old Leroy Larose, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is now on a ventilator. She said the boy's mother, 19-year-old Rukiyah Kendrick, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

Brooks said, "She is still fighting for her life and we are praying to God for a miracle. She sustained major burns. Upon arriving at the home, she had no heartbeat. And I would like to say that Jackson South worked very hard to save all of them."

Brooks is very worried about the mother.

She also said, "Legend was so adorable. He was a happy baby, so joyful and he lit up the room. Everybody loved him. He had a lot of love from everybody. It has been a roller coaster ride for everyone. I have never experienced this much hurt in my life. It is devastating. Recently I lost my life but to lose someone in a fire and to be burned. It is devastating."

Brooks is not only coping with her loss, but as an office administrator for the Wade Funeral Home, she is also making the final arrangements for Legend.

"A 4-month-old baby it is always hard," she said. "But working in a funeral home it is always difficult dealing with death period. When it comes to a baby, it is very hard. It is very hard."

Brooks said two other family members survived without injuries including the father's 12-year-old sister and mother.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is in charge of the investigation.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesman told CBS4 that while this case was under investigation, the fire appears to have started by accident.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBC.com

16-Year-Old Loses his life after mistaking car as his own at Castleton Mall

Guy talks about the tragic shooting at Castleton Mall, where according to reports a 16-year-old lost his life when he mistook another person’s car as his own. Guy talks about the use of lethal force in cases like this one, and whether or not the shooter will be charged in the death of this young man. Guy talks about the question one must ask themselves any time they are found in a situation where they may use lethal force.
Northville Herald

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC News

Wife of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera says she’s expecting their ‘miracle’ baby one year after Harlem shooting

The widow of a New York City police officer fatally shot in Harlem one year ago announced that she is expecting their "miracle" baby. "Although Jason won’t be here in physical form to see and experience our miracle, I know he will always be here in spirit watching, protecting and loving us," Dominique Rivera, wife of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, said at a memorial mass on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
132K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy