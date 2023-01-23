Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline
With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Wilson Injury, Ovechkin & Trade Talks
In this Washington Capitals news and rumors update, Tom Wilson exited the game against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin continues his race to become the all-time leader in goals, and the Capitals trade rumor mill has been quiet, are there any more updates?
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators
The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
The Hockey Writers
Devils at the 2022-23 Trade Deadline
The All-Star break is inching closer, which means trade deadline discussions are ramping up. General managers will do their best to improve their team, leaving some players to anxiously await their fate. Meanwhile, fans will spend the next several weeks scrolling through articles, looking for any type of rumors or speculation about their team.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Oilers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are two teams to watch as we creep closer to the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. Both teams are expected to be active leading up to the deadline with a focus on doing whatever it takes to upgrade their rosters, while creating some more flexibility moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
5 Potential Trade Destinations for Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers do not have many players who will be unrestricted free agents (UFA) – James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Brown, and Justin Braun represent the roster members whose current deals will expire after 2022-23. They have improved over the last three weeks with a record of 9-4-1, but will probably not be in a position to be buyers by the trade deadline. Aside from the fact that they have not done well offensively for most of the year with a 2.78 goals per game played (GF/GP), they did not win enough earlier in the season to be in a position to add players in preparation for the postseason. They are limited with a relatively young roster and head coach John Tortorella commented previously in December that the club is still in the early stages of building a foundation.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: Weighing the Pros & Cons of Trading Dylan Larkin
Truth be told, it’s a little surprising that we are at this point. The Detroit Red Wings and their fans have always known that this season was the last on captain Dylan Larkin’s contract. There was word during the summer that general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman met with Larkin’s new representation to begin preliminary discussions on a new contract. Since then, both parties have affirmed their desire to work out a deal that would keep Larkin in his home state of Michigan.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Blue Jackets Snap Oilers’ Win Streak
Coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Edmonton Oilers were feeling great as they were riding a season-high six-game winning streak. In fact, not only was the streak a season-high, but just one more win would have marked the first time they had put together seven straight since 2001. It failed to materialize, however, as the Blue Jackets were able to walk away with a 3-2 overtime victory.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Loss of Yamamoto Could Help Holland at Trade Deadline
After a slow start to the 2021-22 season, Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto turned things up in the second half, scoring 12 goals and 25 points in 39 games after the All-Star break. The hope was that he could carry that hot play into the 2022-23 campaign, but that hasn’t been the case.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Scout Islanders Game – Who Could Have Their Attention?
David Pagnotta reported that the Boston Bruins were one of the many teams that had scouts present during Monday’s (Jan. 24) contest between the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. When noting that the Bruins and Maple Leafs are division rivals and clear playoff teams, it seems rather unlikely that Boston was there for them. Instead, it’s fair to assume that the Bruins were taking a look at some Islanders players instead.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ William Wallinder Is A Diamond in the Rough Prospect
Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing as a general manager (GM). He built a Stanley Cup contender (and winner) in Tampa Bay and is dedicated to doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings. He knows the work (and luck) that is involved with developing players and building a team. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the present Red Wings prospect pool has a lot of solid potential NHL talent.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks D-Man Could Be Oilers’ Top Trade Deadline Target
According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers will be looking at a number of defensive options ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, suggesting it will be inevitable that GM Ken Holland ultimately lands one. He writes, “The Edmonton Oilers will add at the trade deadline, but the performance of young players like Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, and Vincent Desharnais may change the quality of players acquired.”
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Tanev, Sutter & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau was given a standing ovation during his return to the Saddledome on Monday, but was booed every time he touched the puck afterward. In other news, Chris Tanev is expected to miss the next two games with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Darryl Sutter has received a ton of flack for his response following Jakob Pelletier’s first NHL game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Predators’ Mattias Ekholm
Earlier this month, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Nashville Predators are considering trading veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm. This naturally surprised many NHL fans, as Ekholm is in the first season of his four-year, $25 million contract. However, with Nashville looking like a team that may be heading in the wrong direction, it makes sense that they are considering the prospect of moving Ekholm. After all, there are several playoff teams that would love to get their hands on him, as he is a very reliable two-way defenseman who plays top-four minutes. Let’s now look at three clubs that could make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Prospect Report: Bolduc, Hofer, Snuggerud, Neighbours
Over the past decade, the St. Louis Blues have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL. Since the 2012-13 season, they have earned a total of 994 points, good enough for fifth in league standings in that timespan, joined by the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ranking among the league’s elite, the Blues have not selected higher than the 17th overall pick when drafting Zachary Bolduc in 2021 while averaging the 26th overall pick since 2012. In that time span, they have managed to draft multiple players that have either become key members of their NHL squad or highly regarded top-100 prospects.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Prospect Tyson Hinds Looking To Build Upon Strong WJC
Tyson Hinds is calm, cool and collected. The Anaheim Ducks‘ 2021 third-round pick showed just how poised he can be during Team Canada’s game against Slovakia in the 2023 World Juniors when he gloved down a rebound attempt from Adam Sykora after goaltender Thomas Milic made a terrific scorpion save. The score at the time was 3-3, and that moment proved pivotal as they eventually won in overtime to advance to the semifinal.
