Detroit, MI

Winter Storm Watch: 6 or more inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) If Sunday's snowfall was the preview, Wednesday looks like the main event, with a mid-week winter storm eyeing Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watch in effect Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

As a low pressure system moves through Ohio, forecasters say snow will spread north into Michigan, impacting most of lower Michigan and the southeast part of the state in particular. The snow is expected to start mid-morning, getting heavier in the afternoon.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said forecasters are currently calling for "six or more inches of snow" in Metro Detroit from this storm.

The National Weather Service, however, is calling for up to eight inches in some areas.

"We're now getting more and more concerned that we're going to see more snow, at least in the immediate Metro Detroit area," Thompson said. "This is going to be kind of the opposite of a lot of the storms we see, which tend to have more snow to the north and west."

Based on NWS and AccuWeather predictions, the greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb counties and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Thompson said lesser accumulations are expected as you get out toward I-69, with higher amounts in the immediate Detroit area.

The storm is expected to subside by Wednesday evening, but more snow may come down overnight.

In addition to the snow, Metro Detroiters can expect north by northeast winds moving at 20 to 30 miles per hour. The gusts are likely to cause blowing and drifting snow, creating poor road conditions and affecting visibility for drivers.

Travel could be very difficult, NWS said, and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Anyone heading out onto the roads Wednesday can lower the risk of crashing by reducing speed, leaving extra space between vehicles and eliminating distractions, including phones and food. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

Temperatures and cloudy conditions leading up to the mid-week storm will stay fairly consistent.

AccuWeather says Tuesday's temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees, with Wednesday reaching only a 34-degree high before dropping down to 31 degrees.

