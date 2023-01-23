7 All-Inclusive Resorts You Can Book Without Spending a Dime

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Any vacation that includes the sun, sand, and ocean is a good one. But if you’re interested in elevating your experience even more, consider booking an all-inclusive resort.

In 2019, I stayed at an all-inclusive resort for the first time. The place I stayed in Turks and Caicos was the perfect way to take a step back from my hectic life and relax. Amenities such as food and drinks (including alcohol), poolside and beach service, and access to water toys were included in the cost of the stay.

The only downside to that trip was that I paid for it with cash — my hard-earned money that could've been set aside for investment opportunities. If you have a pile of hotel points stocked up, you may be able to score a similar stay at an all-inclusive resort for much less expense.

I’ll never regret paying cash to stay at an all-inclusive resort. In fact, I’m returning to the same one this year with a friend. But if you’re looking for the chance to book a hotel stay with credit card points, here are my recommendations for spectacular destinations — plus how you can earn the points to book them.

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

The Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a family friendly all-inclusive resort that will cost you just 25,000 points per night. This will give you a room with two queen-size beds. Each room comes with a complimentary minibar, free Wi-Fi, and it can sleep up to four people.

As with any all-inclusive resort, it’s all you can eat and drink, and the cost is included in your room rate. Also, there are eight restaurants and six bars, including a microbrewery, so you’ll have plenty of options.

Amenities include:

Three infinity pools and two hot tubs

Access to surfboards, kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear

Fitness center

Beachside yoga

Teen-only lounge with virtual reality simulators, karaoke, dancing, and mocktails

Children’s club with supervised pool games, a mini waterpark, arts and crafts, video games, and beach excursions

Daily activities, such as blackjack, arts and crafts, dancing classes, and more

Nightly live entertainment

And if you’re planning to get married soon, the resort offers free weddings, which makes for an incredible experience for you and your guests.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

If you’re looking for an adult-only getaway, the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is an all-inclusive resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, that also requires just 25,000 points per night (21,000 off peak). Like the Hyatt Ziva Cancun, the rooms at this resort boast a complimentary minibar, but advertise only water, beer, and snacks.

Amenities include:

Swim-up suites

Unlimited dining and endless drinks at seven restaurants and six bars and lounges

Access to kayaks, surfboards, and snorkel gear

Water games

Aqua aerobics classes

Daily activities, such as dance or cooking lessons, volleyball tournaments, and more

Live entertainment

Fitness center

Free Wi-Fi

Because this resort is geared toward people looking for a romantic trip, optional extras include private candlelit dinners on the beach, couples’ spa treatments, and in-room goodies such as champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

If your dream vacation includes a beach in the Dominican Republic, this Hyatt all-inclusive resort known as the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana costs just 25,000 points per night — nice and simple, just like the rest of them. That rate is good for a junior suite with a king-size bed. Your room also includes a mini-bar.

The resort has around a dozen restaurants and bars, which gives you plenty of options for food and drinks, and it also boasts swim-up bars in its infinity pools. Other amenities include:

Waterpark, including slides, water cannons, and more

Non-motorized water sports

KidZ Club

Nightly live entertainment

Daily activities, including themed pool parties, arts and crafts, dancing classes, cooking lessons, and more

Fitness center

Beachside yoga

Zumba classes

If you want to escape the resort and explore the island, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana staff can help you plan excursions, such as deep-sea fishing, zip lining, snorkeling, golf, and more.

Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa

The Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa is nestled on a private beach on the Mediterranean Sea. This Hilton all-inclusive resort is also in close proximity to the Dalaman River. Rooms start at 70,000 points per night.

Although that’s a lot more than what Hyatt charges for its resorts, Hilton Honors points are generally a lot easier to come by. Also, remember you need to consider how much each point is worth. Hyatt points are worth more than three times as much as Hilton points on average.

Depending on how many points you have, rooms at this resort can have a garden view, river view, or sea view, though rooms with a sea view start at 128,000 points per night. There are several different room options, including swim-up suites and even lake house villas.

The Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa features a whopping 23 restaurants and bars with a wide selection of international food options. Other features include:

Ten swimming pools

Tennis and squash courts

Spa with a steam room, whirlpool, and Roman and Turkish baths

Water sports

Archery range

Aqua park

Fitness center

Evening shows

The resort is just a short walk from the Sarigerme town center. There, and in the surrounding area, you’ll be able to visit 5,000-year-old monuments, enjoy underwater attractions, relax in natural mud springs, and more.

Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort

This Hilton all-inclusive resort is family friendly but also features an adults-only area with an authentic Mexican atmosphere. You can stay at the Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort for as little as 55,000 points per night, but reservations can get more expensive depending on the type of room and view you want. The most basic rooms have either a king-size bed or two queen-size beds, but you can book a junior suite or a full suite if you’re traveling with more people or just want a nicer place to stay.

Some of the amenities the resort provides include:

Six restaurants and four bars

Poolside and cabana service

Complimentary Kids Club

Daily activities, such as Spanish lessons, cooking shows, volleyball, and more

Access to kayaks

Fitness room

If you’re looking for a getaway on the Pacific coast in Mexico, the Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort is one to consider.

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa

This eco-friendly Marriott all-inclusive resort is nestled on Costa Rica’s North Pacific Riviera. Rooms start at deluxe junior suites with one king-size bed or two queen-size beds, a sofa bed, and a balcony. If you want more than that, you can upgrade with points or cash.

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa is listed as a Category 8 hotel with Marriott, which means you’ll need 70,000 points during off-peak times, 85,000 during standard times, or 100,000 during peak season.

Property amenities include:

Lagoon-style pool

Tennis courts

Kids club

Refreshment center

Fitness studio

Non-motorized water sports

Nightly shows

Free Wi-Fi

As the name of the resort hints, it’s home to a championship golf course. But green fees are included in your room rate only if you purchase a golf package, though I couldn’t see an option to book one with points.

Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa All-Inclusive

One of four all-inclusive resorts in the IHG portfolio, the Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa is located on the Mexican Pacific coast near Zihuatanejo. Rooms start at 50,000 points per night, which gives you a standard room. I couldn’t figure out from the IHG website what’s included with the room. But as of March 2020, the hotel’s website states that its rooms were recently renovated, so you can likely expect a solid experience.

The resort has three restaurants and three bars, which doesn’t give you as wide of a selection as some of the other resorts on our list, but it’s still enough to enjoy something new every day. Other features include:

Outdoor pool

Tennis courts

Water polo and beach soccer

Kids club

Business center

Fitness center

Bicycle tours to nearby beaches

Classes, including beach volleyball, yoga, aerobics, and more

Live entertainment

Free Wi-Fi

The resort also has spa facilities, but you can generally expect to pay extra for these services at any all-inclusive resort.

How to pick the right all-inclusive resort

When it comes to an all-inclusive vacation, it may feel like no choice is wrong. But each one is different, and choosing the right resort for you depends on several factors.

Costs

Even if you’re booking an all-inclusive resort with points, there are other costs associated with your stay. One of these is resort fees. For example, at the Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort, kids ages 6 to 12 will incur an additional resort fee of $65 per night, and kids ages 13 and up are charged at the adult rate per night. You may also be required to pay for parking if you choose to rent a car so you can get off the resort during your stay.

As you’re researching your options, read the fine print to understand exactly how much the stay will cost you. Also, regardless of where you stay, you should bring cash (preferably small bills) so you can tip the people waiting on you throughout your stay.

Location

There are all-inclusive resorts all over the world, and the ones we’ve covered include resorts in Central America, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean. Think about where you want to go and focus on resorts in that area.

As you research possible destinations, be sure to look at Hyatt all-inclusive resorts, Hilton all-inclusive resorts, and others. Consider each property’s amenities and how many points you’ll need to book them.

Amenities

There are several different types of all-inclusive resorts, including family friendly resorts, adults-only resorts, luxury resorts, and budget resorts. Each type of resort will have different amenities for their guests. Read up on what each resort offers and compare it to what you’re looking for in a getaway.

Also, keep in mind that the selection and quality of food and drinks will vary from resort to resort. Check out how many restaurants and bars each resort offers, and consider reading reviews from previous guests to get an idea of the quality.

Rewards balances

If you want to book an all-inclusive resort with points, your options may be limited to the hotel rewards programs where you have points, like Hilton Honors or World of Hyatt, for example. Also, the number of nights you will be able to stay will depend on how many points you’ve earned.

As a result, it’s best to diversify your travel rewards so you have more options from which to choose. Also, learning about the different all-inclusive resorts available can give you some ideas on which should be the next hotel credit card you open.

How to earn more points to book an all-inclusive stay

All-inclusive resorts can be incredibly affordable if you have enough points to book your stay. But if your rewards balance falls short, here are some ideas on how to bridge the gap:

Apply for a new credit card. Many of the best travel credit cards from hotels offer big sign-up bonuses that can help you achieve a points goal quickly.

Many of the best travel credit cards from hotels offer big sign-up bonuses that can help you achieve a points goal quickly. Start using your hotel card more. If you already have a hotel credit card with a program that has all-inclusive resorts, consider using the card as your primary payment method.

If you already have a hotel credit card with a program that has all-inclusive resorts, consider using the card as your primary payment method. Use dining rewards programs. Dining rewards programs allow you to earn bonus points with loyalty programs whenever you eat at participating restaurants.

Dining rewards programs allow you to earn bonus points with loyalty programs whenever you eat at participating restaurants. Buy points: If you’re just shy of the number of points you need to book your trip, it may be a time when buying points or miles makes sense, especially if you need to book soon and don’t have time to wait for points earned with your credit card to post. Just keep in mind that buying points usually doesn’t provide good value. But if you just need a few thousand to reach your goal, it can be well worth it.

As you consider these and other ways to earn more hotel points, remember to focus on rewards programs with all-inclusive resorts that you’re interested in.

The bottom line

All-inclusive resorts can be expensive if you pay with cash, but they don’t have to be out of reach. If you have enough credit card rewards from your trusty travel credit card, you can get the all-inclusive experience for much less than you’d normally have to spend.

As you consider the properties listed above, as well as other all-inclusive resorts, take a look at your current rewards balances and make some plans to earn more points so you can book and enjoy a trip of a lifetime.