ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol

On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Routt County an even better place to live.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
COLORADO STATE
Douglas Budget

Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
CHEYENNE, WY
KXRM

CDPHE passes water reuse rule, first in the nation

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has passed updated drinking water standards to regulate water reuse, requiring water providers to meet high standards for treatment, testing, and community engagement for Direct Potable Reuse (DPR). DPR will require treatment with state-of-the-art multi-stage technologies to make treated wastewater safe for human consumption. […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

The Cheyenne County Cartel

Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that 3 of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado (pop. 758).
CHEYENNE WELLS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food

At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests are reduced to gravel lots to make way for utility-scale solar plants. At some, carefully trimmed Kentucky bluegrass is permitted to grow beneath the panels. Just off Hover Road south of Longmont, one solar project breaks this mold. Savory herbs,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy