Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley communities earmarked for $5.1 million in coal transition funding from the state
The state has set aside $9.2 million in grants to support regional economic and workforce development in coal transition communities, with the Yampa Valley being identified as a funding priority. Some communities have been prioritized to receive larger sums based on their circumstances surrounding the coal-fired plant closures and the...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Colorado snowpack: Explaining Pueblo’s ‘Precipitation Doughnut Hole’
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Thanks to a series of storms, Colorado’s snowpack is above average this time of the year, and most of Southern Colorado is right where it should be this time of the year, yet one area has fallen short. As of last week, the statewide snowpack is 131% of normal, with our highest […]
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Routt County an even better place to live.
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado
The Centennial State ranks seventh in the nation for the amount of money it takes to be in the top 1%.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Douglas Budget
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
CDPHE passes water reuse rule, first in the nation
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has passed updated drinking water standards to regulate water reuse, requiring water providers to meet high standards for treatment, testing, and community engagement for Direct Potable Reuse (DPR). DPR will require treatment with state-of-the-art multi-stage technologies to make treated wastewater safe for human consumption. […]
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
kiowacountyindependent.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that 3 of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado (pop. 758).
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food
At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests are reduced to gravel lots to make way for utility-scale solar plants. At some, carefully trimmed Kentucky bluegrass is permitted to grow beneath the panels. Just off Hover Road south of Longmont, one solar project breaks this mold. Savory herbs,...
