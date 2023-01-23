ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teresa V
2d ago

After the baby was born, he put on his own diaper, handed out cigars, shook the doctor's hand and said, "I'll be down in my room if anyone needs me". 😁

Debra Reitan
2d ago

I thought I had a big baby at 10.9, this woman is a hero for giving birth. I thought my Mom was a hero cause my brother was a 13lb baby, this lady deserves a medal! WOW, Id like to see a picture of the baby!

KiraMarie
2d ago

My mom was born in 1927 and she weighed 17 lbs. And my grandmother had a midwife back than. She told my grandmother if she knew it was gonna be that big she would have sent her to the hospital. And my grandmother had my mom natural.

