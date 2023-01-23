ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate

By Julia Mueller
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HeXS_0kOegNee00

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital.

“The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter .

Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House, Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), whose name on Twitter is Eleanor “#DCStatehood” Holmes Norton.

Norton and advocates have long been pushing for statehood for Washington, D.C., and Norton has said the measure is “the most important bill I introduce each Congress.”

The bill passed the House for the first time in 2020 and again in 2021 but hasn’t made it through the Senate to get to the president’s desk. Norton brought the bill forward in the lower chamber again just days after the 118th Congress convened earlier this month.

“Congress has a moral obligation and the constitutional authority to pass this bill.  This country was founded on the principles of no taxation without representation and consent of the governed, but D.C. residents are taxed without representation and cannot consent to the laws under which they, as American citizens, must live,” Norton said when she introduced the bill.

Still, the bill may have even bleaker prospects this year. The GOP controls the House majority, and no Republican voted for the statehood bill in 2020 or 2021. In the Senate, Democrats would need at least nine Republican votes to break a filibuster.

The district is home to around 700,000 residents, a population bigger than the states of Wyoming and Vermont. Pro-statehood advocates feel the population should have a voting voice in Congress, while the proposal’s largely Republican opponents feel the D.C. statehood push is a play for more Democratic control.

Carper and Norton are set to hold a press conference on the bill Tuesday, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) also set to make remarks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’

House lawmakers launched the “Congressional Dads Caucus” on Thursday, vowing to advocate for policies that will assist working-class families — including paid family leave and the expanded child tax credit. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) — who drew headlines earlier this month when he brought his baby son, Hodges, to the House floor during the Speaker’s race […]
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
WTWO/WAWV

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden […]
DELAWARE STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: United States Attorney’s Office releases more info on Planned Parenthood arson

UPDATE (2:36 p.m.) — More information has been released about the arson at a Peoria Planned Parenthood Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 32-year-old Tyler Massengill has been charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building […]
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Animal Control finds dead dog in cage in ditch

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found dead in a ditch near Forsyth on Tuesday. Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said Animal Control received a complaint of a dead dog on Sawyer Rd. south of Illiniwick Rd. Responders found the dog’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Democrats vote to push back finalization of new primary calendar

The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee will now finalize the calendar for its lineup of 2024 early presidential primaries in June as Georgia and New Hampshire seek more time to be able to meet President Biden’s proposed new early presidential primary schedule. The committee voted 25-0 on Wednesday to push back finalizing their […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

McCarthy taps Garret Graves for resurrected House GOP leadership position

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) selected his close ally Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) to be chair of the Elected Leadership Committee, resurrecting the role within GOP leadership. The selection was made official at Wednesday’s House GOP Conference meeting, according to a GOP source. Punchbowl News first reported McCarthy’s selection of Graves on Thursday. The Elected Leadership […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Scott pushes plan to prioritize certain payments if debt limit bill stalls

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) circulated a letter to Senate colleagues Thursday urging them to back his plan to ensure the federal government does not default on interest payments or payments to Social Security beneficiaries if Congress fails to raise the debt limit before the Treasury Department runs out of borrowing authority.   Scott’s bill, which […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy