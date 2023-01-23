Briarcrest boys remain No. 1 in latest AP basketball rankings

TENNESSEE BOYS PREP POLLS

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4 2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2 3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5 4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1 5. Germantown 16-5 57 3 6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7 7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR (tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9 9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR 10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27 . Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13 .

Division I - Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2 2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3 3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1 4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5 5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4 6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7 7. Melrose 14-5 44 6 8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9 9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR 10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I - Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1 2. Fairview 17-2 107 2 3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3 4. Douglass 13-6 63 5 5. Kingston 14-3 62 6 6. Cascade 17-4 58 7 7. Milan 15-5 56 4 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8 9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10 10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20 . Alcoa 17.

Division I - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2 3. Richland 16-3 100 3 4. Hampton 16-5 85 5 5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8 6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4 7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7 8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6 9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10 10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.

Division II - Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1 2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2 3. MBA 15-3 93 3 4. CBHS 16-4 89 4 5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.

Division II - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5 4. King’s Academy 18-4 92 3 5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.

TENNESSE GIRLS PREP POLLS Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1 2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2 3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2 4. Blackman 20-2 84 4 5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6 6. Heritage 18-2 66 5 7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7 8. Arlington 15-5 33 9 9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8 10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1 2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6 3. Upperman 20-3 99 2 4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4 5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3 6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7 7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9 8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8 9. White County 17-7 32 5 10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.

Division I - Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1 2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2 3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3 4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4 5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6 6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5 7. Summertown 16-5 52 7 8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9 9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8 10. Community 16-5 22 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1 2. Hampton 18-1 108 2 3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4 4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3 5. Dresden 16-5 60 6 6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4 7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8 8. Richland 13-4 38 7 9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR (tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.

Division II - Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1 2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1 (tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1 4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5 5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.

Division II - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2 2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1 3. CAK 19-5 106 3 4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4 5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.