Briarcrest boys remain No. 1 in latest AP basketball rankings
TENNESSEE BOYS PREP POLLS
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Independence (2)
|20-3
|118
|4
|2. Bartlett (10)
|18-7
|112
|2
|3. Hillsboro (1)
|16-3
|106
|5
|4. William Blount (1)
|20-4
|95
|1
|5. Germantown
|16-5
|57
|3
|6. Hardin Valley
|18-4
|50
|7
|7. Oak Ridge
|16-3
|37
|NR
|(tie) Cleveland
|17-5
|37
|9
|9. Bradley Central
|14-3
|30
|NR
|10. Gallatin
|17-4
|29
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27 . Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13 .
|Division I - Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Crockett County (8)
|19-2
|117
|2
|2. Haywood County
|18-4
|98
|3
|3. Livingston Academy (2)
|18-2
|96
|1
|4. Stone Memorial (1)
|17-3
|89
|5
|5. Lawrence County
|19-3
|84
|4
|6. Fulton (2)
|18-5
|73
|7
|7. Melrose
|14-5
|44
|6
|8. Fayette Ware
|18-6
|40
|9
|9. Dyer County
|15-4
|20
|NR
|10. Tennessee
|17-6
|15
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|Division I - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (13)
|18-0
|130
|1
|2. Fairview
|17-2
|107
|2
|3. Chuckey-Doak
|19-3
|83
|3
|4. Douglass
|13-6
|63
|5
|5. Kingston
|14-3
|62
|6
|6. Cascade
|17-4
|58
|7
|7. Milan
|15-5
|56
|4
|8. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|15-4
|34
|8
|9. Tyner Academy
|11-5
|28
|T10
|10. Gibson County
|14-6
|23
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20 . Alcoa 17.
|Division I - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (13)
|14-1
|130
|1
|2. Clay County
|16-3
|117
|2
|3. Richland
|16-3
|100
|3
|4. Hampton
|16-5
|85
|5
|5. McKenzie
|11-3
|68
|8
|6. East Robertson
|14-4
|66
|4
|7. Gordonsville
|15-5
|49
|7
|8. Eagleville
|14-7
|21
|6
|9. Pickett County
|12-8
|16
|10
|10. Chattanooga Preparatory
|17-7
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.
|Division II - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (9)
|23-2
|123
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy (4)
|16-2
|119
|2
|3. MBA
|15-3
|93
|3
|4. CBHS
|16-4
|89
|4
|5. Knoxville Webb
|17-6
|41
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.
|Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (10)
|18-1
|127
|1
|2. Boyd Buchanan (1)
|20-3
|110
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|18-2
|100
|5
|4. King’s Academy
|18-4
|92
|3
|5. Clarksville Academy
|16-4
|52
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.
TENNESSE GIRLS PREP POLLSDivision I - Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bearden (9)
|22-0
|126
|1
|2. Bradley Central (4)
|21-0
|118
|T2
|3. Coffee County
|24-1
|106
|T2
|4. Blackman
|20-2
|84
|4
|5. Cookeville
|19-3
|73
|6
|6. Heritage
|18-2
|66
|5
|7. Stewarts Creek
|20-3
|43
|7
|8. Arlington
|15-5
|33
|9
|9. Rockvale
|16-3
|18
|8
|10. Bartlett
|20-6
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I - Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (10)
|19-0
|125
|1
|2. Livingston Academy (3)
|18-3
|109
|6
|3. Upperman
|20-3
|99
|2
|4. Elizabethton
|18-4
|87
|4
|5. Creek Wood
|19-3
|78
|3
|6. Greeneville
|16-5
|57
|7
|7. Cumberland County
|16-5
|35
|9
|8. Dyer County
|16-2
|34
|8
|9. White County
|17-7
|32
|5
|10. South Gibson
|17-5
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.
|Division I - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (10)
|21-0
|126
|1
|2. York Institute (3)
|19-2
|118
|2
|3. Alcoa
|20-2
|107
|3
|4. Gibson County
|19-5
|75
|4
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|17-4
|70
|6
|6. Huntingdon
|19-3
|67
|5
|7. Summertown
|16-5
|52
|7
|8. McMinn Central
|14-5
|38
|T9
|9. Cheatham County
|19-4
|32
|8
|10. Community
|16-5
|22
|T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wayne County (13)
|21-0
|130
|1
|2. Hampton
|18-1
|108
|2
|3. Clay County
|17-4
|94
|T4
|4. McKenzie
|13-6
|89
|3
|5. Dresden
|16-5
|60
|6
|6. Clarkrange
|17-6
|55
|T4
|7. Pickett County
|14-6
|47
|8
|8. Richland
|13-4
|38
|7
|9. Oneida
|16-4
|23
|NR
|(tie) Houston County
|15-4
|23
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.
|Division II - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (5)
|17-3
|119
|T1
|2. Harpeth Hall (5)
|17-2
|116
|T1
|(tie) Briarcrest (3)
|18-3
|116
|T1
|4. Father Ryan
|13-4
|66
|5
|5. Knoxville Webb
|12-7
|52
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.
|Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8)
|18-4
|122
|2
|2. Nashville Christian (5)
|23-2
|119
|1
|3. CAK
|19-5
|106
|3
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|17-5
|66
|4
|5. Ezell-Harding
|16-4
|58
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.
