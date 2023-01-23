ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Briarcrest boys remain No. 1 in latest AP basketball rankings

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHiLY_0kOegB3w00

TENNESSEE BOYS PREP POLLS

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4
2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2
3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5
4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1
5. Germantown 16-5 57 3
6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7
7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR
(tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9
9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR
10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27 . Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13 .

Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2
2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3
3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1
4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5
5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4
6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7
7. Melrose 14-5 44 6
8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9
9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR
10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1
2. Fairview 17-2 107 2
3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3
4. Douglass 13-6 63 5
5. Kingston 14-3 62 6
6. Cascade 17-4 58 7
7. Milan 15-5 56 4
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8
9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10
10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20 . Alcoa 17.

Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1
2. Clay County 16-3 117 2
3. Richland 16-3 100 3
4. Hampton 16-5 85 5
5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8
6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4
7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7
8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6
9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10
10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.

Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1
2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2
3. MBA 15-3 93 3
4. CBHS 16-4 89 4
5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.

Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5
4. King’s Academy 18-4 92 3
5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.

TENNESSE GIRLS PREP POLLS

Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (9) 22-0 126 1
2. Bradley Central (4) 21-0 118 T2
3. Coffee County 24-1 106 T2
4. Blackman 20-2 84 4
5. Cookeville 19-3 73 6
6. Heritage 18-2 66 5
7. Stewarts Creek 20-3 43 7
8. Arlington 15-5 33 9
9. Rockvale 16-3 18 8
10. Bartlett 20-6 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (10) 19-0 125 1
2. Livingston Academy (3) 18-3 109 6
3. Upperman 20-3 99 2
4. Elizabethton 18-4 87 4
5. Creek Wood 19-3 78 3
6. Greeneville 16-5 57 7
7. Cumberland County 16-5 35 9
8. Dyer County 16-2 34 8
9. White County 17-7 32 5
10. South Gibson 17-5 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 15.

Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Westview (10) 21-0 126 1
2. York Institute (3) 19-2 118 2
3. Alcoa 20-2 107 3
4. Gibson County 19-5 75 4
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 70 6
6. Huntingdon 19-3 67 5
7. Summertown 16-5 52 7
8. McMinn Central 14-5 38 T9
9. Cheatham County 19-4 32 8
10. Community 16-5 22 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Wayne County (13) 21-0 130 1
2. Hampton 18-1 108 2
3. Clay County 17-4 94 T4
4. McKenzie 13-6 89 3
5. Dresden 16-5 60 6
6. Clarkrange 17-6 55 T4
7. Pickett County 14-6 47 8
8. Richland 13-4 38 7
9. Oneida 16-4 23 NR
(tie) Houston County 15-4 23 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 16. Clarksburg 12.

Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ensworth (5) 17-3 119 T1
2. Harpeth Hall (5) 17-2 116 T1
(tie) Briarcrest (3) 18-3 116 T1
4. Father Ryan 13-4 66 5
5. Knoxville Webb 12-7 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 20. Chattanooga Christian 19.

Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (8) 18-4 122 2
2. Nashville Christian (5) 23-2 119 1
3. CAK 19-5 106 3
4. Trinity Christian Academy 17-5 66 4
5. Ezell-Harding 16-4 58 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

How Incoming Tennessee Transfers Graded Out At Past Schools

Tennessee football has added eight players in the transfer portal this offseason, addressing needs at numerous positions on both sides of the ball. The Vols could still add more players in the portal but at this point have added two offensive tackles, a tight end, receiver, defensive lineman, linebacker, cornerback and kicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee

The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What to expect at the gas pump

Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy