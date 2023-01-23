Read full article on original website
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dog Gone'
A 2010 rom-com and a murder mystery drama are also trending on the streaming service.
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
Where to Watch Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’: Streaming Release Date
Alice, Darling is a 2023 psychological thriller that follows Anna Kendrick as the eponymous character in her journey to leave her abusive boyfriend. Alice embarks on a vacation with her two close friends and finds herself breaking free from her codependency on her boyfriend Simon, played by Charlie Carrick. As one can expect, he isn’t happy. The synopsis reads, “Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shatter – and once unleashed, it test’s Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendship.”
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
It's Official: Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A $2 Billion Hit
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing to make a big splash at the global box office. The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, shuttering cinemas and productions throughout the world. Since those early days of uncertainty, the box office has managed to rebound with stellar results, with 2021's global gross standing at $21.4 billion, a whopping 78% rise from 2020 (via Deadline). Films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "No Time To Die" helped bring audiences back into cinemas, but these pandemic-era behemoths weren't large enough to topple 2019's box office receipts, which brought in over $42 billion, per Variety.
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
'The Last Of Us' & 9 of the Most Faithful Video Game Adaptations
The new HBO series The Last of Us is not only garnering praise for its compelling characters and riveting storytelling, but also an intense attention to detail and care for the source material of the original game. This focus not only is appreciated by long-time fans, but shows the writers understand what made the 2013 game so special in the first place.
'Marlowe': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Not to be confused with the 1969 film, 2023’s Marlowe features Liam Neeson as the titular protagonist Philip Marlowe, taken from the fictional character created by Raymond Chandler. The film comes from an award-winning production team with a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Jessica Lange and Diane Kruger, to name a few. Based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, the neo-noir crime thriller is directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the plot follows Marlowe, a down-on-luck private eye who is hired by a very wealthy heiress to look for her former lover.
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in January 2023
New year, new movies! With a change in the calendar comes a change in the film libraries of streaming services. And HBO Max still boasts what's arguably the strongest collection of them all, with a range of feature films from a variety of genres. January sees the addition of one of the best action franchises in modern cinema, some fun comedies, and auteur-driven dramas; to name just a few. Check out the list below to see some of our highlights for this month’s new films.
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
