NASDAQ

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.23%. A quarter...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
kalkinemedia.com

American Airlines Group Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary - Kalkine Media

* American Airlines Group Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.17​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of sixteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.14 per share. * Revenue rose 39.9% to $13.19 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $13.20 billion. * American Airlines Group Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.14​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 102% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * American Airlines Group Inc shares had risen by 27.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $803 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for American Airlines Group Inc is $15.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 26 at 03:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.14 1.17 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.56 0.69 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.76 0.76 Met Mar. 31 2022 -2.40 -2.32 Beat.
Zacks.com

NextGen (NXGN) Q3 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Top

NXGN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 8.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 26 cents, which matched the company’s reported figure....
kalkinemedia.com

Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange - Kalkine Media

* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NASDAQ

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.23%. A quarter...
insideevs.com

Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings Report: Profitable Yet Again

Tesla just released its Q4 2022 earnings report and the numbers are solid. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that thirteen quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter. The main financial details from the Q4 2022 report are as...
NASDAQ

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.29%. A...
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
investing.com

CSX earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates

Investing.com - CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.49, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73B versus the consensus estimate of $3.74B. CSX's stock price closed at $31.05. It is up 6.26% in the last 3 months and down...
Benzinga

Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks

Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
NASDAQ

Amphenol (APH) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Amphenol (APH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A quarter ago,...
The Associated Press

J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip

Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations in the final quarter of 2022 even as a strong dollar and sinking COVID-19 vaccine sales hurt revenue. The health care giant also debuted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 2023 earnings forecast. J&J said fourth-quarter earnings slipped 26% to $3.52 billion and revenue declined 4.4% to $23.71 billion. Sales were hurt last year by the strong U.S. dollar, which is currently worth more than a euro. That can affect companies with a lot of international business because they have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings.
NASDAQ

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BOK Financial (BOKF) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.61%. A quarter...

