* American Airlines Group Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.17​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of sixteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.14 per share. * Revenue rose 39.9% to $13.19 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $13.20 billion. * American Airlines Group Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.14​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 102% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * American Airlines Group Inc shares had risen by 27.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $803 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for American Airlines Group Inc is $15.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 26 at 03:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.14 1.17 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.56 0.69 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.76 0.76 Met Mar. 31 2022 -2.40 -2.32 Beat.

