PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO