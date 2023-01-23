ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WFLA

Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows

The field for a new chair for the Florida Democratic Party has narrowed. This follows the announcement that Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has dropped out of the contest. Matlow was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy earlier this month, just hours after former party chair Manny Diaz announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role

Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools

Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Protests planned as Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.It appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message. Which some argue is divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and is said to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC7 Fort Myers

New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’

A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
FLORIDA STATE

