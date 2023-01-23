Read full article on original website
Lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over AP course on hold, pending course revisions
Attorney Ben Crump discussed a planned lawsuit against Ron DeSantis for rejection of an AP African American Studies course. However, the suit will not be filed yet, pending revisions to the rejected program.
Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone Of $50 Million
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel
Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks
Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
