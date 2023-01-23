Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
UI Extension project takes on gender bias in agriculture
University of Idaho Extension educator Colette DePhelps recently received a flyer promoting a midwestern farm succession program featuring the photograph of a grandfather with his son and grandson. The flyer’s image reflects a widely held gender bias in agriculture that misses the reality of the industry. In Idaho, for example,...
Post Register
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.
Post Register
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
Post Register
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection with the victims and investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting...
Post Register
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
Comments / 0