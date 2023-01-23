ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Post Register

UI Extension project takes on gender bias in agriculture

University of Idaho Extension educator Colette DePhelps recently received a flyer promoting a midwestern farm succession program featuring the photograph of a grandfather with his son and grandson. The flyer’s image reflects a widely held gender bias in agriculture that misses the reality of the industry. In Idaho, for example,...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.
TEXAS STATE
Post Register

Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection with the victims and investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Post Register

Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
GRANTS PASS, OR

