ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

News in 90 Seconds: Teacher arrested, Searstown Mall and Buzz Aldrin

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHhuc_0kOebSiQ00

Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:

Satellite High chorus teacher charged with trying to meet student for sex; students, teachers 'shocked'

All a-Buzz: Former moonwalker Aldrin, 93, ties knot with 'longtime love'

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park

Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Man, nicknamed 'Dumbout' found with 81 grams of fentanyl: Police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man, nicknamed 'Dumbout', was arrest after police say be became aggressive with officers and had fentanyl in his car. The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday night, the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Deandre Sanders, 22. after he was found with 81 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy