Kali Uchis announces new album ‘Red Moon In Venus’: Find here her tour dates

Kali Uchis is back with a new English language album alongside a North and Latin American tour. The Colombian American recording artist is ready to release Red Moon In Venus in March 2023 and let love speak through her music.

“Love is the message,” Uchis says in a statement. “ Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus.

“The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life, and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Kali will kick off her tour in Austin, Texas, on April 25 and make stops in New York, Coachella, and Lollapalooza in Argentina and Brazil.

Kali Uchis tour dates:

March 17 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza Chile

March 19 - Buenos Aires, AR - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24 - São Paulo, BR - Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26 - Bogotá, CO - Estéreo Picnic

April 16 + 23 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall*

April 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*

May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

May 9 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem*

May 10 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

May 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium*

May 23 - Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater*

May 26 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

* with RAYE

In a coversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Kali discussed her new single “I Wish You Roses”. The star revealed the message and inspiration of the song, the origin of the track, shooting the music video in Korea, why she’s excited to perform at Coachella, and more.

“The message is just about releasing people with love, being able to not look at it as a negative thing to let people go. So I didn’t really want it to feel necessarily just like romantic. I wanted it to be just an overall encapsulation of that feeling of releasing people with love. And one of my biggest inspirations was this song I used to listen to since I was little, Joe Bataan, ‘I Wish You Love,’” she says.

“And since I was little, I always thought it was such a beautiful thing because we hear so many songs about that, the bitterness or the anger or the feeling of wanting revenge or the feeling of wishing things had worked out and not having a resentful attachment to those feelings. And so I always felt like I would love to hear more music that is more about that message of releasing people with love. So that was really what I was trying to put out.”

The star also said how excited she is to perform at Coachella. “I was really excited for it to get announced, especially I was super excited to find out that I was coming right before Björk and Frank because they’re some of my favorite artists. It was definitely humbling to see that and to know that’s going to happen,” she says. “So I’m definitely trying to make sure now I’m more than ever be super cognitive of, I want my show to be the best it can be. I want to take it to the next level.”