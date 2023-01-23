Abilene mayor's race now at 3 with Monday filing

Carlos Eusebio Quinonez has entered the race for mayor of Abilene, creating a three-person race within the first week of filing.

Quinonez, who lists his occupation as entrepreneur, filed Monday at City Hall.

According to his application, he has lived in Texas for just over 21 years, most of that time in Abilene. His overall age was not given.

Quinonez joins current Place 4 Councilman Weldon Hurt and Ryan Goodwin in the race for mayor. Current Mayor Anthony Williams is concluding his second term and has announced he is ending more than 20 years in local city government.

Hurt has served for two terms on the council. Goodwin is seeking local public office for the first time.

MAYOR

Ryan Goodwin

Carlos Quinonez

Weldon Hurt

PLACE 3

Shawnte Fleming

James Sargent

PLACE 4