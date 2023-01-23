74-year-old Rockford area man identified as victim in fatal crash over the weekend

A Roscoe man was identified as the man who was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle Saturday morning in Boone County.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the man as Steven Pulkrabek, 74.

Authorities said a driver traveling north on Route 76 just north of Squaw Prairie Road crossed over into the southbound lane and struck Pulkrabek's vehicle traveling south.

Pulkrabek was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pulkrabek died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen area, according to the coroner's office.

The male driver of the vehicle traveling north was not injured.

No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.