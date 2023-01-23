ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Gives Update On His Wrist Injury

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFi9t_0kOeabkI00

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum talked about his lingering left wrist injury on Monday following his absence from the team’s most recent game due to left wrist soreness.

All season long, the Boston Celtics have looked like the most dominant team in the NBA and they still occupy the league’s best record at 35-12 heading into Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic .

Jayson Tatum has continued to elevate his play to new heights, which is a big reason why the Celtics not only have a chance to make it back to the NBA Finals, but possibly capture their first title since 2008.

There is still a lot of basketball yet to be played, but Tatum has been playing like a real MVP candidate this season and the Celtics will need him at 100 percent if they are to have a chance to win the Eastern Conference yet again.

Playing in 44 of the team’s 47 games thus far this season, Tatum has been durable, yet there is still a slight concern about his left wrist.

While nothing was really said about his wrist in the playoffs and in the NBA Finals a season ago, it was revealed in the offseason that he played most of the postseason with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist and this is an injury that still seems to give Jayson Tatum some problems from time to time.

Just recently, he missed the Celtics’ game on Saturday, January 21 against the Toronto Raptors due to left wrist soreness after playing a total of 48 minutes in Boston’s overtime win against the Golden State Warriors previously.

On Monday, Tatum talked to reporters about his left wrist injury and what may be done in the future to address the lingering problems he has been dealing with.

“Almost 50 minutes the other night didn’t necessarily help,” Tatum said. “Had a couple of falls on my wrist. I think the extra day off helped me out with that.”

In regards to possibly getting his wrist examined further and maybe having a surgical procedure done, Tatum said that would likely be something to come up in the offseason.

“Maybe. I don't want to say yes and I don’t want to say no,” he stated, via Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over.”

While there is not a major cause for concern for Celtics’ fans right now in regards to Jayson Tatum’s wrist injury, this is definitely something that is more of a storyline than a headline at this point.

Maybe he will finish the season without any problems and miss just a couple of games here and there due to soreness, but still dealing with some problems with his left wrist is definitely not great news for Boston and Jayson Tatum.

This will be an interesting situation to watch over the course of the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season, even though Tatum has shown no limitations in his game as a result of his left wrist discomfort.

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
