Columbus, OH

Which Greater Columbus boys basketball teams made second Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Ready has moved up to No. 1 in Division II in the second Ohio Associated Press boys basketball poll of the 2022-23 season, which was released Monday afternoon.

Pickerington Central and Africentric are ranked in Division I and Division III, respectively. The Dispatch's Dave Purpura covered their matchup Saturday night.

Below are the top 10 teams in Divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

  • 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0, 166, 1
  • 2. Centerville (5) 14-2, 147, 2
  • 3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13-1, 127, 4
  • 4. Akr. SVSM 12-4, 121, 3
  • 5. Olentangy Orange 14-2, 75, 7
  • 6. Cin. Elder 13-2, 71, 6
  • 7. Fairfield 13-3, 58, 5
  • 8. Olentangy Liberty 14-2, 52, 9
  • 9. Pickerington Central 12-5, 44, 8
  • 10. Garfield Hts. 12-3, 39, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munrow Falls 38, Macedonia Nordonia 18, Avon Lake 16, Olentangy 14, Huber Heights Wayne 13, Cin. Moeller 13.

Division II

  • 1. Ready (10) 14-0, 162, 2
  • 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7) 15-2, 147, 1
  • 3. Cin. Taft 14-2, 124, 5
  • T3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 12-1, 124, 4
  • 5. Tol. Central Catholic 11-3, 100, 3
  • 6. Defiance 14-1, 87, 6
  • 7. Sandusky 13-1, 79, 7
  • 8. Zanesville Maysville (1) 15-0, 51, NR
  • 9. Parma Hts. Holy Name 14-0, 46, 8
  • 10. Cin. Woodward 12-2, 26, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 18.

Division III

  • 1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 15-1, 151, 1
  • 2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 11-4, 143, T2
  • 3. Tol. Emmanuel Christian 12-2, 116, T2
  • 4. Minford 14-1, 96, 6
  • 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3, 93, 4
  • 6. Martins Ferry 14-0, 90, 7
  • 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 15-0, 81, 8
  • 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 15-2, 53, 5
  • 9. Africentric 13-4, 37, T10
  • 10. Sugarcreek Garaway 13-1, 33, T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 33, Malvern 31, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14, S. Point 12.

Division IV

  • 1. Richmond Hts. (16) 16-0, 185, 1
  • 2. Jackson Center (2) 14-1, 148, 3
  • 3. Leesburg Fairfield 14-0, 140, 2
  • 4. Russia 15-1, 130, 4
  • 5. Convoy Crestview 13-1, 119, 5
  • 6. Hamler Patrick Henry 13-2, 64, 6
  • 7. Caldwell 15-1, 48, 9
  • 8. Maria Stein Marion Local 10-3, 34, 8
  • 9. Lowellville 13-1, 32, NR
  • 10. Mogadore 12-2, 27, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24, Cornerstone Christian 21, Fort Loramie 18, Stewart Federal Hocking 16, Cincinnati Christian (1) 13.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

