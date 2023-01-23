Which Greater Columbus boys basketball teams made second Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

Ready has moved up to No. 1 in Division II in the second Ohio Associated Press boys basketball poll of the 2022-23 season, which was released Monday afternoon.

Pickerington Central and Africentric are ranked in Division I and Division III, respectively. The Dispatch's Dave Purpura covered their matchup Saturday night.

Below are the top 10 teams in Divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0, 166, 1

2. Centerville (5) 14-2, 147, 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13-1, 127, 4

4. Akr. SVSM 12-4, 121, 3

5. Olentangy Orange 14-2, 75, 7

6. Cin. Elder 13-2, 71, 6

7. Fairfield 13-3, 58, 5

8. Olentangy Liberty 14-2, 52, 9

9. Pickerington Central 12-5, 44, 8

10. Garfield Hts. 12-3, 39, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munrow Falls 38, Macedonia Nordonia 18, Avon Lake 16, Olentangy 14, Huber Heights Wayne 13, Cin. Moeller 13.

Division II

1. Ready (10) 14-0, 162, 2

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7) 15-2, 147, 1

3. Cin. Taft 14-2, 124, 5

T3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 12-1, 124, 4

5. Tol. Central Catholic 11-3, 100, 3

6. Defiance 14-1, 87, 6

7. Sandusky 13-1, 79, 7

8. Zanesville Maysville (1) 15-0, 51, NR

9. Parma Hts. Holy Name 14-0, 46, 8

10. Cin. Woodward 12-2, 26, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 18.

Division III

1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 15-1, 151, 1

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 11-4, 143, T2

3. Tol. Emmanuel Christian 12-2, 116, T2

4. Minford 14-1, 96, 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3, 93, 4

6. Martins Ferry 14-0, 90, 7

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 15-0, 81, 8

8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 15-2, 53, 5

9. Africentric 13-4, 37, T10

10. Sugarcreek Garaway 13-1, 33, T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 33, Malvern 31, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14, S. Point 12.

Division IV

1. Richmond Hts. (16) 16-0, 185, 1

2. Jackson Center (2) 14-1, 148, 3

3. Leesburg Fairfield 14-0, 140, 2

4. Russia 15-1, 130, 4

5. Convoy Crestview 13-1, 119, 5

6. Hamler Patrick Henry 13-2, 64, 6

7. Caldwell 15-1, 48, 9

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 10-3, 34, 8

9. Lowellville 13-1, 32, NR

10. Mogadore 12-2, 27, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24, Cornerstone Christian 21, Fort Loramie 18, Stewart Federal Hocking 16, Cincinnati Christian (1) 13.

