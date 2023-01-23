ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Trial for remaining Whitmer kidnap plotters expected this summer

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — The remaining men accused of taking part in a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lake house in Antrim County are scheduled to stand trial this summer.

Although no specific date was set, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer advised attorneys during a pre-trial hearing Monday, Jan. 23, to look at their schedules from May through August for possible trial dates.

The five defendants involved in the plot are twins Michael and William Null, 40, of Plainwell and Shelbyville, respectively; Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville; and Eric Molitor, 38, of Cadillac — all whom have been charged with one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brian Higgins, 53, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, faces one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism.

Aside from the trial date, several other logistics needed to be ironed out. For example, it's still unclear whether the defendants will stand trial together. Their attorneys also mentioned upcoming motions they expect to file.

The judge advised that all hearings will be held via Zoom until a final conference. The trial will be in-person.

During the pre-trial hearing, which took place on Jan. 23 via Zoom in Grand Traverse County, Elsenheimer preemptively disclosed that Whitmer was a former colleague of his in the Michigan Legislature, but that he hadn't spoken to her since before she was elected governor.

Elsenheimer represented the 105th House District from 2005-2010.

Elsenheimer also opened the court files to public access. District Court Judge Michael Stepka had closed the files during the preliminary hearing.

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

Daniel Bochenek
2d ago

I wonder if they will let the defendants use for text and emails between FBI agents in the trial. the judge told the other ones they were not allowed to use them in their defense. because it made it look like they were entrapped

Reply
3
