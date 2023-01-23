Fort Collins to host its 'State of the City' on Jan. 31, return to in-person format

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
For the first time since 2020, Fort Collins will host its annual State of the City address in person.

The COVID-19 pandemic led city leaders to hold the annual discussion virtually for the last two years, but Tuesday, Jan. 31, it will return to the Lincoln Center where Mayor Jeni Arndt and City Manager Kelly DiMartino will discuss the events of 2022 and what's to come in 2023.

In addition to conversation about what's to come this year, the event will also celebrate the sesquicentennial of Fort Collins.

"We'll celebrate 150 years of municipal service and the coming together of our community, reflect on 2022 and our shared accomplishments, and look ahead to the future of Fort Collins," reads the city's web page for the event.

City leaders had planned to hold the event in person last year, but made a late switch to a virtual format because of continued COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Canyon West Ballroom at the Lincoln Center; there will be a reception following the discussion.

There is limited seating, so the city is asking attendees to RSVP by Friday, Jan. 27, at www.fcgov.com/stateofthecity. For those unable to attend in person, the discussion will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.

