Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
B-CU students demand better living conditions

Students at Bethune-Cookman University say they are fed up with living conditions and demand change at the HBCU in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community. On Monday around noon, approximately 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall, the site of the school's administrative offices, to protest and the crowd grew larger.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Ed Reed will no longer be the HC at Bethune-Cookman University | UNDISPUTED

Less than a month after Ed Reed was announced as having a deal to be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University the two have parted ways. The school decided to move on after Reed said on a social media video that all HBCU’s need help and those running them have quote, “broken mentalities.” During an interview with Roland Martin Monday, Reed said he was offered jobs at Jackson State, directly from Deion Sanders, and one from Grambling that he turned down. He also said quote, “I’m not what these people are portraying me to be” and he called the Bethune-Cookman athletic director “evil.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
B-CU leadership, get out while you still can

Thanks to Bethune-Cookman University students and National Football League Hall of Famer Ed Reed, we now know things are worse at B-CU than even we thought. And we’ve known for years that things have been bad. List of horrors. Homeless people living on campus and squatting in dormitory reception...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights

It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Truth Laid Bare

It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
OCOEE, FL
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL

