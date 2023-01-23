Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
Ed Reed missed the mark and the mission in his split with Bethune-Cookman University
Some things can't be fixed quickly. And they sure can't be fixed through an Instagram Live rant. Those are sentiments Ed Reed either didn't consider or didn't understand when he began his brief and bizarre tenure as head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University, a tenure that ended Saturday, before he'd even signed a contract.
flcourier.com
B-CU students demand better living conditions
Students at Bethune-Cookman University say they are fed up with living conditions and demand change at the HBCU in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community. On Monday around noon, approximately 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall, the site of the school's administrative offices, to protest and the crowd grew larger.
FOX Sports
Ed Reed will no longer be the HC at Bethune-Cookman University | UNDISPUTED
Less than a month after Ed Reed was announced as having a deal to be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University the two have parted ways. The school decided to move on after Reed said on a social media video that all HBCU’s need help and those running them have quote, “broken mentalities.” During an interview with Roland Martin Monday, Reed said he was offered jobs at Jackson State, directly from Deion Sanders, and one from Grambling that he turned down. He also said quote, “I’m not what these people are portraying me to be” and he called the Bethune-Cookman athletic director “evil.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
thewestsidegazette.com
B-CU leadership, get out while you still can
Thanks to Bethune-Cookman University students and National Football League Hall of Famer Ed Reed, we now know things are worse at B-CU than even we thought. And we’ve known for years that things have been bad. List of horrors. Homeless people living on campus and squatting in dormitory reception...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WESH
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights
It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Truth Laid Bare
It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
wmfe.org
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures
Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
WESH
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Police investigate after bomb threat made against Flagler County high school
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Flagler County is investigating after a bomb threat was made at a high school. Police said a bomb threat was made at Matanzas High School. Officials said the school has been placed under a “Code Blue” and all the students are secure....
southarkansassun.com
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Longwood HS football player to be awarded for perseverance after being told he might never walk again
The New York State High School Football Coaches Association 12th Man award is given to an athlete who overcomes adversity or medical hardship - something that Wallace Wilson III has seen a lot of since his freshmen year of high school.
Women accused of killing mother during shooting spree had violent history with neighbors
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing an innocent mother during a shooting spree has a history of violent attacks against her neighbors, who reported it to deputies, 9 Investigates has learned. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Angila Baxter was arrested earlier this month...
Legal analyst shares insight after woman shoots husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — A woman who shot and killed her terminally ill husband is currently being held at the Volusia County Corrections, Daytona Beach police said Sunday. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Investigators said Ellen Gilland made plans with the...
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
Orlando-area restaurateurs and chefs earn 2023 James Beard Award nominations
Nominees include Johnny and Jimmy Tung, as well as Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
