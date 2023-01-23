Less than a month after Ed Reed was announced as having a deal to be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University the two have parted ways. The school decided to move on after Reed said on a social media video that all HBCU’s need help and those running them have quote, “broken mentalities.” During an interview with Roland Martin Monday, Reed said he was offered jobs at Jackson State, directly from Deion Sanders, and one from Grambling that he turned down. He also said quote, “I’m not what these people are portraying me to be” and he called the Bethune-Cookman athletic director “evil.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.

