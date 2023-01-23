Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Zacks.com
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Zacks.com
Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beats: Tesla (TSLA), IBM and ServiceNow (NOW)
MSFT - Free Report) earnings and continued uncertainty regarding an economic recession, etc. kept market participants from running up higher. After all, with the Nasdaq +9% and the Russell 2000 +8% year to date, the lat thing investors want to do after 2022 is get too far ahead of themselves.
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
Peacock Tops 20M Subs, Quarterly Loss Widens to $978M, Management Sees $3B Peak Loss in 2023
Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, grew its revenue and subscribers in the fourth quarter, but its loss widened again compared with the year-ago period. In a conference call, management reiterated that the streamer’s loss would peak this year, predicting a loss of $3 billion. Comcast’s earnings report for the final period of 2022 detailed quarterly financials for NBCUniversal, including higher advertising revenue in its media unit, but lower ad revenue when excluding the soccer World Cup, and improved studios unit results, European pay TV and technology giant Sky, as well as latest pay TV and broadband subscriber figures for...
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
Zacks.com
NextGen (NXGN) Q3 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Top
NXGN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 8.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 26 cents, which matched the company’s reported figure....
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
NASDAQ
Nidec Q3 Profit Down; Cuts FY Earnings View, Lifts Sales Forecast; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Japanese electric motors maker Nidec Corp. (NJDCY, NNDNF) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit declined, despite higher net sales. Further, the company trimmed full year earnings view, but raised sales forecast. Nidec also announced share buyback. In Japan, the shares were gaining around 3 percent. The third-quarter profit...
Mastercard Earnings Top Forecasts On 'Remarkably Resilient' Consumer Spending
"While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persists, consumer spending has been remarkably resilient," said CEO Michael Miebach.
investing.com
CSX earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.49, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73B versus the consensus estimate of $3.74B. CSX's stock price closed at $31.05. It is up 6.26% in the last 3 months and down...
kalkinemedia.com
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
