ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After His Mother Was Charged With Murder

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVQQn_0kOeXRKV00
Photo: Getty Images

R&B singer Sammie is going through it after his mother was recently charged with murder.

On Sunday, January 22, the "I Like It" crooner took to social media to request privacy as he deals with the motions of his mother's legal issues. According to a report CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando, Sammie's mother Angila Baxter was arrested and booked last Wednesday for the death of 27-year-old mother Nekaybaw Collier. Sammie's statement came a couple of days after the news broke. In his message, he expressed his sorrow and condolences to the family of Collier, who was a mother of two.

In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier," Sammie wrote. "I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information. At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family but for the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office accused Baxter of randomly shooting at vehicles on January 12. Collier was driving nearby when she was struck with in the abdomen with a single bullet. The gunfire caused Collier to crash her car, which is where she was found. Her car crashed not far from her home. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On the day of the shooting, another victim flagged down a deputy and said a woman in a red SUV "sitting in the middle of the road" was "shooting at people driving past her." He said that his vehicle was also hit by her gunfire. An arrest warrant was issued not long after Baxter was identified in a photographic lineup. She was picked up by police three days later. Sammie's mom has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of shooting into a vehicle. She was not given a bond amount for the murder charge during her first appearance in court.

Comments / 43

Petter Rabbit
2d ago

Oh wow. She looks crazy. God please help us all. This world is getting scarier by the hour. You never know when your time is up.

Reply(4)
72
Shayla Rubincan
2d ago

Its very sad but unfortunately there is a such thing as mental health and from the experience of my brother that thinks people are following him he gets a shot every month to help him and he is doing much better I am the care giver of his three kids on top of my crazy 10🙃 prayer go out too both family’s 🙏🙏🙏 mental health awareness is something that’s out of most people control 😢very sad

Reply(2)
36
MTV GODRESCUEUS!!!
2d ago

Mental health illness is basically spiritual warfare In the mind... NOT only does a person need medication but more so FAITH and knowledge of Gods word!!! When you FAITH ceases that when you reach the RedZone.....Money can't do it and material doesn't get it....Only believing that the Holy spirit will keep your mind aligned with Gods son...Who came to save the world not condemn it!!!!!Lord knows I need FAITH TO KEEP HAVING TO DEAL WITH THE JOURNEY OF LIFE

Reply(1)
10
Related
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report

New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed

The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
The Baltimore Sun

Teenage brother charged with murder in killing of 8-year-old Dylan King

The older brother of an 8-year-old boy who was fatally shot at the end of December is accused of killing him, charging documents show. Baltimore Police say in charging documents that Devin Wilson, 18, was home alone Dec. 30 watching four younger siblings, including 8-year-old Dylan King. At some point that evening, he called his mother, telling her to come home because Dylan had been shot. He ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges

Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
KENTUCKY STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

208K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy