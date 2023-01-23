R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After His Mother Was Charged With Murder

Photo: Getty Images

R&B singer Sammie is going through it after his mother was recently charged with murder.



On Sunday, January 22, the "I Like It" crooner took to social media to request privacy as he deals with the motions of his mother's legal issues. According to a report CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando, Sammie's mother Angila Baxter was arrested and booked last Wednesday for the death of 27-year-old mother Nekaybaw Collier. Sammie's statement came a couple of days after the news broke. In his message, he expressed his sorrow and condolences to the family of Collier, who was a mother of two.

In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier," Sammie wrote. "I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information. At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family but for the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you."



The Orange County Sheriff's Office accused Baxter of randomly shooting at vehicles on January 12. Collier was driving nearby when she was struck with in the abdomen with a single bullet. The gunfire caused Collier to crash her car, which is where she was found. Her car crashed not far from her home. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.



On the day of the shooting, another victim flagged down a deputy and said a woman in a red SUV "sitting in the middle of the road" was "shooting at people driving past her." He said that his vehicle was also hit by her gunfire. An arrest warrant was issued not long after Baxter was identified in a photographic lineup. She was picked up by police three days later. Sammie's mom has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of shooting into a vehicle. She was not given a bond amount for the murder charge during her first appearance in court.

