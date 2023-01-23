ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PacMutual Building in Downtown LA Hits the Market at Half Its Previous Price

Office investors want out of Downtown Los Angeles. Ivanhoé Cambridge, the owner of the historic PacMutual building, put the property on the market for a big discount of $100 million, Commercial Observer has learned. Property records show the Canadian real estate firm paid $200 million for the landmark office building in 2015.
