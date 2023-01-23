Read full article on original website
Office investors want out of Downtown Los Angeles. Ivanhoé Cambridge, the owner of the historic PacMutual building, put the property on the market for a big discount of $100 million, Commercial Observer has learned. Property records show the Canadian real estate firm paid $200 million for the landmark office building in 2015.
Basis Investment Group (BIG) has invested $30 million of equity into Tishman Speyer’s Santa Monica Collection, a 3.1-acre assemblage in Downtown Santa Monica, Calif., that will soon be home to the developer’s mixed-use project, Commercial Observer can first report. The investment from BIG — a minority- and women-owned...
