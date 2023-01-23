ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bivalve, MD

Driver dies in fiery crash just outside Westside Fire Station

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

One person died in a fiery crash Monday just outside the Westside Fire Station in Bivalve.

Deputy State Fire Marshals are working alongside the Maryland State Police Crash Team to investigate the fatal crash, which occurred at about noon Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The incident involved a 2001 Dodge pickup truck that for unknown reasons left the roadway, colliding with metal bollards and coming to rest just feet from the fire station.

The vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash, and once the flames were extinguished a sole occupant was found dead inside the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The remains of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for identification and cause of death.

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

