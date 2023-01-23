ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Daughter of Deion Sanders apologizes for exaggeration on 'murders' at Jackson State campus

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, apologized for saying she felt unsafe at the school because of "killings on the campus."

"The thing that people don't know is like ... it is more than football in Jackson," Deiondra Sanders said during an interview on The Baller Alerts Show. "When my dad makes a decision, he thinks about all aspects of his kids. People don't realize he has to get his kids to go to that school also.

"People don't know that they are killings on the (Jackson State) campus every few months. Yeah, they don't know that. They are breaking into the locker rooms and stealing from the students. It is kind of like my dad giving back to the community, but what is the community giving back to my dad? He doesn't feel safe there."

Deion Sanders was the Jackson State coach for three seasons going 27-5. He won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference titles (2021, 2022). JSU also played in consecutive Cricket Celebration Bowl championships. Sanders left in December to become coach at Colorado.

Deiondra, 30, is the oldest of Deion Sanders' five children. Two of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, played football at Jackson State while their father coached there.

When asked whether Deion Sanders felt safe there, Deiondra Sanders said, "I don't know what he felt. I am just saying I would not have felt safe there. I don't know what my dad felt. I would feel safe on campus, but the stuff I would see and hear ... my dad gave a lot to Jackson for him to be doing stuff like that. What more could he have done? He did all that he said he would. "

On Sunday, Deiondra Sanders posted an apology on her Twitter account.

"I would like to apologize for a comment that I recently made concerning the JSU murders," she wrote. "I do feel that I exaggerated due to the fact, that every time I did come to town I was made aware of shootings, murders and robberies on campus, around the campus, and in the city. I really do apologize for what I said. It's just that it did happen while my family was there that the public was not made aware of. But, I should not have exaggerated like that and I do apologize to the whole JSU community and JSU campus and everybody apart of JSU."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Daughter of Deion Sanders apologizes for exaggeration on 'murders' at Jackson State campus

