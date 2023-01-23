Transfers Derrick Davis, Daejon Reynolds Officially Sign with Pitt

Two transfers officially became Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt panthers have made their two newest transfer portal pickups official. The team announced on Twitter that both running back Derrick Davis, a former LSU Tiger and Gateway High School star, and former Florida receiver Daejon Reynolds, had officially signed with the Panthers.

Davis, a converted defensive back who will be used as a running back with the Panthers, spent one year in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before deciding to return home. He is one of four transfer players to commit in this class. Quarterbacks Christian Vielleux and Phil Jurkovec and safety Donovan McMillon. Both McMillon and Jurkovec are Western Pennsylvania natives as well.

Davis redshirted his freshman season while Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was in the middle of trying to flip him from safety to running back. He did play in LSU's bowl game and rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over Purdue. That was where the vast majority of his action occurred.

Reynolds will transfer from Florida after playing a limited role for the Gators over the last two seasons. He finished his tenure in the SEC with 12 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Despite a small role, Reynolds did show some spark when given the opportunity. Against Vanderbilt this past season, Reynolds finished with a career-high eight receptions, 165 yards and two scores.

Reynolds will have a chance to compete for playing time this season as Pitt looks to replace Jared Wayne, who's headed to the 2023 NFL Draft.

