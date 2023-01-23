ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.

Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.

Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 30 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: out (undisclosed), Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body). By The Associated Press

