BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

West Virginia State

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (6) 14-1 96 2

2. Spring Valley (4) 12-2 94 1

3. Morgantown 10-3 74 4

4. Cabell Midland 11-4 67 3

5. Spring Mills 9-0 55 7

6. Huntington 7-6 49 5

7. University 9-7 42 6

8. Parkersburg South 7-5 30 9

9. St. Albans 11-5 26 8

10. Woodrow Wilson 7-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: George Washington 3, John Marshall 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 14-0 100 1

2. North Marion 12-1 89 2

3. Ripley 11-3 80 3

4. East Fairmont 13-2 67 5

5. Nitro 9-4 54 4

6. Lewis County 13-0 49 6

7. Philip Barbour 7-5 38 8

8. Robert C. Byrd 8-4 35 7

9. Keyser 9-4 21 9

10. Logan 7-8 14 10

Others receiving votes: PikeView 3.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 10-2 94 1

(tie) Mingo Central (4) 12-1 94 2

3. Summers County (1) 11-4 74 3

4. Williamstown 11-3 69 4

5. Wheeling Central 13-1 68 5

6. Parkersburg Catholic 8-4 39 7

7. Chapmanville 10-4 35 8

8. St. Marys 10-6 28 6

9. Charleston Catholic 8-5 27 10

10. Petersburg 7-7 13 9

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 6, Roane County 2, Ravenswood 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (4) 11-1 92 1

(tie) Cameron (5) 10-4 92 2

3. Webster County (1) 12-1 84 3

4. Doddridge County 11-3 68 4

5. James Monroe 11-4 57 5

6. Greenbrier West 12-2 55 6

7. Tolsia 8-6 29 T7

8. Tug Valley 6-5 24 T7

9. Gilmer County 7-7 19 9

10. Hundred 10-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 10, Meadow Bridge 5, River View 2.

Community Policy