BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Wheeling Park (6) 14-1 96 2
2. Spring Valley (4) 12-2 94 1
3. Morgantown 10-3 74 4
4. Cabell Midland 11-4 67 3
5. Spring Mills 9-0 55 7
6. Huntington 7-6 49 5
7. University 9-7 42 6
8. Parkersburg South 7-5 30 9
9. St. Albans 11-5 26 8
10. Woodrow Wilson 7-6 11 10
Others receiving votes: George Washington 3, John Marshall 2, Bridgeport 1.
Class AAA
1. Wayne (10) 14-0 100 1
2. North Marion 12-1 89 2
3. Ripley 11-3 80 3
4. East Fairmont 13-2 67 5
5. Nitro 9-4 54 4
6. Lewis County 13-0 49 6
7. Philip Barbour 7-5 38 8
8. Robert C. Byrd 8-4 35 7
9. Keyser 9-4 21 9
10. Logan 7-8 14 10
Others receiving votes: PikeView 3.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (5) 10-2 94 1
(tie) Mingo Central (4) 12-1 94 2
3. Summers County (1) 11-4 74 3
4. Williamstown 11-3 69 4
5. Wheeling Central 13-1 68 5
6. Parkersburg Catholic 8-4 39 7
7. Chapmanville 10-4 35 8
8. St. Marys 10-6 28 6
9. Charleston Catholic 8-5 27 10
10. Petersburg 7-7 13 9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 6, Roane County 2, Ravenswood 1.
Class A
1. Tucker County (4) 11-1 92 1
(tie) Cameron (5) 10-4 92 2
3. Webster County (1) 12-1 84 3
4. Doddridge County 11-3 68 4
5. James Monroe 11-4 57 5
6. Greenbrier West 12-2 55 6
7. Tolsia 8-6 29 T7
8. Tug Valley 6-5 24 T7
9. Gilmer County 7-7 19 9
10. Hundred 10-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 10, Meadow Bridge 5, River View 2.
