SkinnyDipped recalls select lots of two products for undeclared peanut allergen

A popular chocolate treats brand, SkinnyDipped, is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of their chocolate-covered almond and cashews due to an undeclared peanut allergen that may be detected in the products.

The brand is recalling a number of lots of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz. Codes for affected products are listed below.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By Dates listed in the table below and were sold in retail stores nationwide from Jan. 8 to Jan. 20, 2023:

The lot code and best buy information can be found on the back of the package in the lower right corner.

No other SkinnyDipped products are part of this recall. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The undeclared peanut allergen traces back to an ingredient from a raw material supplier.

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

If customers have questions, they can reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com or for more information visit www.skinnydipped.com/pages/recall .