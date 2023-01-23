BladeHQ’s Awesome Knife Deals Give You the Edge You Need
You need a pocket knife. It’s just that simple. Throughout the day, zip-ties, clamshell packages, and all kinds of tape are bound to pop up, sending you off to find a sharp edge. Having a pocket knife saves you a trip to the kitchen catch-all drawer or the nearest toolbox every time you encounter the various bindings life loves to throw at you. We rounded up all the best deals we could find at BladeHQ to get you up and running.
- Kershaw Anso Fraxion Liner Lock Knife (70% off)
- Kershaw Emerson CQC-6K Frame Lock Knife (50% off)
- Kershaw Clash Assisted Opening Knife (60% off)
- Kershaw Flythrough Frame Lock Knife (72% off)
- Kershaw Cryo Assisted Opening Knife (60% off)
- Kershaw Cryo II Assisted Opening Knife (55% off)
- Kershaw Launch 1 Automatic Knife Blue Aluminum (33% off)
- CRKT Onion Slacker Liner Lock Field Strip Knife (70% off)
- CRKT Seismic Deadbolt Lock Knife (67% off)
- CRKT Vox Piet Liner Lock Knife (60% off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid Holey Frame Lock Knife (60% off)
- CRKT Symmetry Front Flipper Knife Black (49% off)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme OPS Hellfire Liner Lock Knife (72% off)
- Smith & Wesson Spring Assisted Knife (65% off)
- CIVIVI Imperium Liner Lock Knife Dark Green Micarta (37% off)
