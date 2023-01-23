Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Most Homeless Students Are Doubled-Up. What Does That Mean?
Many California students live doubled-up with other families and friends.
More states are offering — or pondering — free universal lunch
After the federal waiver providing free school lunch expired, states started looking for ways to keep the effort alive. Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia, Vermont, D.C. among states considering or taking action.
governing.com
States Reimagine Power Grids for Wind and Solar Energy
For years, many states have set ambitious goals and incentives to promote renewable electricity projects. Now, more of those states are turning their attention to the transmission lines, substations and transformers needed to get that electricity from wind farms and solar plants into homes and businesses. Congress has invested billions...
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
7-Eleven stores in Texas, California, New York use classical music to shoo homeless people
Texas and California 7-Elevens have been blasting classical and opera music at people loitering outside the stores, hoping to deter the homeless population to camp out elsewhere.
FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime
In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
Bill that ties teacher pay bump, scholarships for private education options clears committee
Utah teachers could get a pay raise this year. Utah lawmakers tied the raise to a school choice program. Tax dollars could be used for private school or homeschool.
Marijuana Businesses Deemed Criminal Offense By California Court of Appeals Citing RICO Act
A panel of judges at a California court ruled on Wednesday that operating a marijuana business is considered a crime. According to Courthouse News Service, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier ruling that prevented a California licensed cannabis grower from suing her former business partners for participating in a fraudulent scheme that led to her cannabis farm being in a state of disarray.
'Tragedy upon tragedy': 44 hours. 3 mass shootings. 19 dead
Forty-four hours in America. Three mass shootings. Nineteen lives wiped out. All in California.
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
Washington State Immigrant Relief Fund $1,000 Payments to be Issued Soon
Applicants for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund should hear by Monday if their applications have been approved. The relief funds, a minimum of $1,000 per applicant, should arrive by the end of February. State officials started the fund in 2020 and 2021 to help people who were impacted by...
OK senator files bill to eliminate squatter’s rights
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would target 'squatters.'
governing.com
How Local DAs Can Help Protect Immigrant Families from Dangerous Federal Policies
(TNS) — In response to mounting pressure to address the influx of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden introduced a slate of new harsh policies earlier this month. That includes the expansion of a Trump-era policy to turn away asylum-seekers escaping persecution, an approach that Biden had previously criticized.
Four days, three mass shootings, 19 dead: West Coast reels from gun violence ‘suicide pact’
It is a wave of shocking gun violence that has seen 19 people on the West Coast killed in a string of shootings over the last four days.California’s reputation as a leading state for gun safety has been shattered by three mass shootings since Saturday night alone.The state, which the CDC says has the 44th lowest gun death rate in the country, is reeling from the shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.And police in Washington state were hunting a gunman on Tuesday who randomly shot dead three people outside a convenience store in the city of Yakima.Here...
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle said Thursday it’s looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. Other chains are also looking for workers: Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website, while Starbucks has posted more than 10,000 listings for baristas.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Amid gains, railroaders seeking quality-of-life improvements
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn’t resolve their quality-of-life issues, but already this year there are indications the major freight railroads are starting to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules that keep many of them on call 24-7 without paid sick time.
Washington Examiner
Washington state prisons to implement policies based on ‘equity’ and ‘anti-racism’
The Department of Corrections in Washington state will implement an “anti-racism” strategic plan for 2023, aided by its new equity, diversity, inclusion, and respect director, Yen Hunyh. Corrections staff should focus on the actual rehabilitation and punishment of criminals in a way that is informed by statistics and...
thetrace.org
‘Just Another Mass Shooting in America’
“Assault weapon” can mean a lot of different things. People often use it to refer to any gun that looks like it belongs on the battlefield instead of in a civilian’s home, regardless of its actual capabilities. “Assault pistol” — the way the Los Angeles County sheriff initially described the gun a man used to kill at least 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend — is even less clear. So what is it, exactly? And how does it compare to other guns banned in California? Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia explain.
Comments / 0