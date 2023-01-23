Read full article on original website
Voices: M&M’s have caved to Tucker Carlson, proving corporate America was never on our side anyway
Contrary to their famous slogan, it seems that M&M’s do actually melt in your hands – or, at least, in Tucker Carlson’s hands. The iconic brand has given into the far-right gadfly’s demands that their candies be sexy enough to turn him on, thus proving that corporations are not on the side of the American people, but on the side of making money – even if that means giving in to the worst elements in our society.This drama began last year when a cartoon mascot for M&M’s candy changed her shoes. (Yes, you read that right.) The green M&M swapped...
MSNBC
Why Republicans’ interest in the M&M’s ‘controversy’ matters
In nearly every instance, I’d see a story like this NBC News report and immediately assume it falls far outside my wheelhouse. But in this instance, it’s not quite that simple. After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M’s announced Monday that it is taking an “indefinite pause”...
Tucker Carlson's M&M's Rant Led To The Maya Rudolph Switch & Here's How He's Getting Played
It’s January 2023, the Super Bowl is just around the corner and Fox News host Tucker Carlson might be getting his "candy*ss" handed to him by the marketing folks at M&M's. M&M's is enjoying a sudden surge in social media attention after announcing on Monday that it will replace its “spokescandies” with actress Maya Rudolph, following an angry on-air rant about the mascots from Carlson.
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart
CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension
Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack
Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)
Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
MSNBC
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment
MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
MSNBC
George Conway: Trump rejoining Facebook, Instagram won’t work out well
Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are being reinstated, the social media giant Meta announced Wednesday — a little more than two years after he was suspended from the platforms over incendiary posts about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 26, 2023.
Meta says it won't punish Trump for attacking the 2020 election results. But the 2024 vote is a different story
Nine minutes after Meta announced that it will allow Donald Trump back on its platforms, the disgraced ex-president was on his own Truth Social app posting about supposed election fraud in the 2020 election.
MSNBC
Facebook, Instagram to reinstate Donald Trump. Thumbs down.
Meta announced Wednesday that it will allow former President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension that followed his "acts of incitement" leading up to and during the Capitol riot in 2021. Facebook suspended Trump "indefinitely" on Jan. 7, 2021, after...
Jeopardy champ questions show’s value to society
“There will never be a healthy quizzing culture in this country until we learn to stop pretending that ‘Jeopardy!’ is important,” said three-time “Jeopardy!” winner Yogesh Raut in a Facebook post from earlier this month.
