The Independent

Voices: M&M’s have caved to Tucker Carlson, proving corporate America was never on our side anyway

Contrary to their famous slogan, it seems that M&M’s do actually melt in your hands – or, at least, in Tucker Carlson’s hands. The iconic brand has given into the far-right gadfly’s demands that their candies be sexy enough to turn him on, thus proving that corporations are not on the side of the American people, but on the side of making money – even if that means giving in to the worst elements in our society.This drama began last year when a cartoon mascot for M&M’s candy changed her shoes. (Yes, you read that right.) The green M&M swapped...
MSNBC

Why Republicans’ interest in the M&M’s ‘controversy’ matters

In nearly every instance, I’d see a story like this NBC News report and immediately assume it falls far outside my wheelhouse. But in this instance, it’s not quite that simple. After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M’s announced Monday that it is taking an “indefinite pause”...
Narcity USA

Tucker Carlson's M&M's Rant Led To The Maya Rudolph Switch & Here's How He's Getting Played

It’s January 2023, the Super Bowl is just around the corner and Fox News host Tucker Carlson might be getting his "candy*ss" handed to him by the marketing folks at M&M's. M&M's is enjoying a sudden surge in social media attention after announcing on Monday that it will replace its “spokescandies” with actress Maya Rudolph, following an angry on-air rant about the mascots from Carlson.
RadarOnline

No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart

CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Variety

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack

Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
TheWrap

‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)

Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
MSNBC

The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment

MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
MSNBC

George Conway: Trump rejoining Facebook, Instagram won’t work out well

Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are being reinstated, the social media giant Meta announced Wednesday — a little more than two years after he was suspended from the platforms over incendiary posts about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC

Facebook, Instagram to reinstate Donald Trump. Thumbs down.

Meta announced Wednesday that it will allow former President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension that followed his "acts of incitement" leading up to and during the Capitol riot in 2021. Facebook suspended Trump "indefinitely" on Jan. 7, 2021, after...

