wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
PWMania
Spoilers: More Legends Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW XXX, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar Update
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be a special referee at tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary show, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on which match Angle will officiate. WWE had a Legends poker tournament planned for the show at one point, and word is that...
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Opens Up About Thinking Vince McMahon Wanted To Destroy ECW
When Vince McMahon and WWE revived the ECW brand in 2006, many fans and wrestlers alike were excited at the possibilities that lay ahead. In hindsight, though, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW veteran Rob Van Dam believes McMahon's goal may have been to dilute the ECW brand and stop fans from chanting for the hardcore promotion once and for all. Speaking to "WrestlingNewsCo," Van Dam shared his thoughts on the era and what he believes went wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Explains Why The Royal Rumble Shifted To A Saturday Night
There's certainly a good reason why Royal Rumble is on a Saturday this year. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross gave some detail as to why the Premium Live Event has moved back a day instead of sticking with the customary pro wrestling day of Sunday. It's all because the United States is right in the thick of the NFL Playoffs.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Duggan Opens Up About His Recent Break-In, Vince McMahon's Return, Royal Rumble & More - Exclusive
In 2022, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan showed that he is as tried and true as the two-by-four he waves on his way to the ring. Duggan started his year with another health scare, but the first-ever Royal Rumble winner ultimately tossed cancer over the top rope and got to ring the bell in celebration. Then in December, Wrestling Inc. reported that Duggan had been forced to hold a man at gunpoint after he broke into Duggan's home. Despite his rocky year, the WWE Hall of Famer is happy with what pro wrestling has given to him over the years, and considers himself on the light side of the ring, rather than the dark side that so often commands attention, and he plans on starting 2023 off right with a live watch-along of that first Royal Rumble in 1988. The event will take place on January 24, exclusively on AdFreeShows.com, for subscribers at the $29 level and up.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Reveals How Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Was Changed
The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble would’ve gone down differently had one person not approached Vince McMahon. The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match is remembered for Bianca Belair’s big win. She was the #3 entrant and lasted just under 57 minutes. In that time, Belair eliminated four other women: Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), co-host Conrad Thompson said that AEW CEO Tony Khan will take care of the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. He said: “I don’t mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots...
411mania.com
Mick Foley On Bleeding During His WWE Run, Whether Blood Still Has a Place In Wrestling
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the legendary Abdullah the Butcher. The conversation veered to the topic of blood in pro wrestling. Read on for some thoughts from the “Hardcore Legend”:. On Hannibal claiming he contracted Hepatitis C from Abdullah the Butcher: “I...
411mania.com
WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At Raw XXX, Hulk Hogan Has Microphone Issues
– Vince McMahon was not at tonight’s Raw XXX, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was “no sign” of the reinstalled Chairman of the Board at Monday’s show. – Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart kicked off Raw and during their intro, Hogan’s microphone...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair shook Seth Rollins' hand and apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE Raw XXX
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about his experience at RAW XXX:. "It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I've missed in the business and what I hadn't missed in one day because I haven't been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Responds To Rumors Regarding nWo Creation & Reason Hulk Hogan Came To WCW
What does Eric Bischoff think of Mike Graham taking credit for the creation of the New World Order (nWo) and others like Greg Gagne taking credit for Hulk Hogan coming to World Championship Wrestling in 1994?. The former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about this at length during a recent...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Told Never To Mention Character In Front Of Vince McMahon
A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Talks Bad Bunny's Entry Into Wrestling
Rapper and singer Bad Bunny has dabbled in professional wrestling with two matches under his belt. He first appeared for WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event to perform his song "Booker T." He also interfered in the men's Royal Rumble match later in the night, diving off the top rope onto The Miz and John Morrison. The angle would lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 where Bunny and Damian Priest teamed up to defeat Miz and Morrison during the first night of the event.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Joining The NWO, the American Males
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the career of Buff Bagwell in WCW including teaming up with Scotty Riggs, joining the NWO and Bagwell being a heel than face. Some highlights are below. On teaming with Scott Riggs as the American Males: “I loved their entrance...
Outsider.com
