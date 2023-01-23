ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy