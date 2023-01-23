ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rep. Gary Hicks named chair of Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JM3jF_0kOeOcYT00

House Speaker Cameron Sexton has reappointed State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, to chair the House Finance, Ways, & Means Subcommittee for the 113h General Assembly.

Hicks will be serving his third term leading the committee which oversees all state revenues and appropriations.

“Gary Hicks is an effective and strong conservative leader, and he has done a phenomenal job leading the House Finance Subcommittee and making Tennessee a national leader in fiscal stability,” said Sexton. “I appreciate Gary’s willingness to continue serving as chair of this prestigious committee. His vision, passion, and expertise in the budgetary process will benefit the House of Representatives and our entire state.”

Tennessee continues to be the most fiscally stable state in the nation with the lowest tax burden of all 50 states and zero debt. Tennessee has the fastest-growing economy with businesses investing nearly $9 billion and committing more than 16,000 new jobs in 2022.

As chairman of the committee, Hicks was instrumental in passing an unprecedented $300 million in tax relief for Tennesseans in 2022 that included a month-long sales tax holiday on groceries and waiver of license plate fees for the state.

“Representing District 9 has been the privilege of a lifetime. I am incredibly humbled and honored to have earned the trust of citizens at home as well as Speaker Sexton and my colleagues in the General Assembly,” Hicks said. “The Republican supermajority will continue to advance the priorities of Tennesseans who have firmly and decisively said they want responsible, fiscal governance from leaders who will stand up for conservative values.”

The House Finance, Ways, & Means Subcommittee is responsible for all measures relating to the general appropriations of state funds; the deposit of public monies; all measures relating to taxes and the raising of revenue, bonds and bonding revenue, the issuance, payment or retirement of bonds, the evidence of indebtedness; congressional relations; and assessment and collection of property taxes.

Hicks will also serve as a member on several other key House committees, including Health, Insurance and Finance, Ways, & Means committees, and the Council on Pensions.

Gary Hicks represents House District 9, which includes Hancock and part of Claiborne and Hawkins counties. Hicks can be reached at rep.gary.hicks@capitol.tn.gov or 615-741-7480.

Comments / 8

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again

Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
vanderbiltpoliticalreview.com

Op-Ed: Reparations In California And What It Could Mean For Tennessee

The subject of reparations for African Americans has been a polarizing issue in American discourse for decades. Since 1989, Bill H.R.40 – the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act” – has lingered on the House floor, never reaching the Senate. The bill would identify the federal and state government’s former role in supporting chattel slavery, study its lasting harms, and devise avenues for appropriate remedies. With the federal government unlikely to consider a reparations program, California has taken it upon itself to consider the subject.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnews5.com

US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Memphis Flyer

Gov. Lee Calls Out “Toxic Incivility” In Second Inaugural Speech

Gov. Bill Lee takes the oath of office for his second term from Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court Roger Page. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

Tennessee Tech Named to “Best Affordable Colleges” List

Tennessee Tech is one of only two public universities in Tennessee to be named among the 2023 “Best Affordable Colleges” list by Colleges of Distinction. The award analyzes average net prices, median debt, and mean earnings data to recognize universities that deliver the best return on a student’s investment.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Connection

HOA addresses Tanasi, Village future

A large group of Tellico Village residents were updated Thursday on a variety of pending and potential projects in the community. The HomeOwners Association of Tellico Village held an open, or State of the Village, meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Community Church at Tellico Village. The church sanctuary was nearly full of residents who got information about the rebuilding of the Tanasi Golf Course Clubhouse and future goals...
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy