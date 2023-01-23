Young girls crawl out of sinking car after dad crashes into lake, Michigan cops say

Two young girls were found huddled together, cold and soaking wet, after a crash that took their father’s life, Michigan police told news outlets.

The girls, ages 8 and 10 , were riding in a car with their dad when he crashed into Lake Macatawa, near Park Township, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 22, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 13.

As the vehicle sank into the frigid water, the girls crawled toward the back of the car, escaped through the trunk and made it to shore, the outlet reported.

The pair spent seven hours outside in the cold before they were rescued, Michigan Live reported.

Area residents often leave during the winter, and it’s likely the girls struggled to find anyone around to help, officials told the outlet.

A couple who live near the lake found them huddled together on their porch at 9 a.m. — barefoot and drenched — and brought them warm clothes and called 911, according to the outlet.

Investigators pulled the car out of the lake around 2 p.m., authorities told WXYZ. The father, a 52-year-old from Otsego, is dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the outlet reported.

Park Township is about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.

Semi driver dies after flying off overpass, crushing car below, New York police say

3 killed, 6 injured in wrong-way crash with possible intoxicated driver, MO cops say

Married couple dies in interstate crash that also kills wrong-way driver, NC cops say

Dad being treated steps out of ambulance and is fatally hit by a semi, TN cops say