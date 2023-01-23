ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum Women Remain 7th In Region Poll

 2 days ago

The Tusculum women’s basketball team remains seventh in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, through games of Jan. 22.

The Pioneers (16-3, 7-2 South Atlantic Conference) defeated Coker 63-61 on the road in their only game last week. Tusculum has been ranked in each week of the D2SIDA Southeast Region poll since the start of the regular season, reaching as high as fourth for the week of January 2-8.

Catawba (15-3) vaulted from fourth to first in the rankings after beating Wingate and Anderson last week, while Georgia Southwestern (15-2) slipped to second after a 64-61 loss at Lander. Belmont Abbey (14-3) moved into a tie for third with North Georgia (14-3) after North Georgia lost 64-52 at Columbus State on Saturday, while Lenoir-Rhyne (16-2) dropped from third to fifth after a 63-62 loss at Newberry on Wednesday.

Carson-Newman (12-6) remained sixth after two victories last week, and Tusculum holds on to seventh with its win over Coker. Wingate (12-6) stayed eighth despite a loss to Catawba on Wednesday, while Augusta (12-6) is still ninth following a loss to Georgia Southwestern. Francis Marion (11-6) debuts in the poll this week after winning against Mount Olive and UNC Pembroke last week.

The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.

The Pioneers are home for two games this week, as Lincoln Memorial (12-6, 5-4 SAC) visits on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Limestone (10-9, 5-4 SAC) comes to Pioneer Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

