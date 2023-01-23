ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Asian Cuisine, Sushi Arriving in Downtown Fort Worth

By Amber D. Browne
 2 days ago
An Asian fusion restaurant is opening at the planned Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel . Musume Fort Worth is tentatively set to open at 801 Houston St. sometime in late spring of 2023.

The idea to open Musume in Fort Worth came about after Tom Gaglardi, principal owner of Sandman Hotel Group and owner of the Dallas Stars , reached out to restaurateur Josh Babb. Babb is well-known for Musume Dallas, which is celebrating five years.

“Tom and I are longtime friends, and he’s a partner with me in some of my other restaurants,” Babb told What Now Dallas. “Tom called me and wanted to know if I wanted to go in one of his hotels.”

The hotel and restaurant are currently under construction at “ The Waggoner Building ,” which was completed in 1920 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “We will be going into the basement of this old bank building that was built in the early 1900s,” Babb said. “I really think that we bring something different and unique to Fort Worth. We’re really excited to be in downtown.”

The Musume menu features a variety of dishes. Guests can start with spicy edamame or grilled lamb lollipop. Other small plates include tempura shrimp, broccoli, onion, and other options. Sushi and sashimi, salads, and entrees such as Crispy Lobster Fried Rice, Citrus Seared Scallops, and Umami Filet Mignon, to name a few, are also available.



FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
