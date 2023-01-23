Read full article on original website
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Clayton News Daily
Dougie Hamilton sparks Devils entering matchup vs. Predators
The New Jersey Devils understand their trend of winning games in overtime on power-play goals by Dougie Hamilton probably isn't sustainable. The Devils look to remain hot Thursday night when they begin a two-game Western Conference road trip by visiting the Nashville Predators. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of...
Will Cuylle’s hometown NHL debut gives Rangers needed physical boost
Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 24
* William Nylander put up a four-point second period to lead the Maple Leafs to a comeback win, getting help from Ilya Samsonov who became the fourth goaltender in the past 40 years to post a 14-game home point streak from the start of a season. * Owen Power became...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Kuzmenko signs 2-year extension with Canucks
Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks
Clayton News Daily
Flames look to avoid letdown vs. West-worst Blackhawks
The way the Calgary Flames see it, they've turned a corner and are looking like the team they were supposed to be. Calgary's home clash with the cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday is an opportunity to prove it. The Flames, who have won two straight games, have often been guilty...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres racking up wins, try to ground Jets
Winners of four straight and 5-1-1 in their past seven games, the Buffalo Sabres will look to keep rolling when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The current winning streak comes after the Sabres dropped five of their previous six outings. "I think whether we're on the road...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes' Martin Necas beats Stars in OT again
Martin Necas scored the overtime winner to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. At 1:34 of the extra frame, Necas took the puck in the circle and maneuvered his way into the slot, then fired a shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for the deciding score.
Erie Otters to hire longtime OHL coach Stan Butler to lead team
The Erie Otters will hire one of the most successful Ontario Hockey League coaches of the recent past to take over the franchise for its immediate future. The Otters announced Thursday their impending hire of Stan Butler, 66, as the franchise's 10th full-time coach. He has 25 seasons of Canadian Hockey League experience in such a role, which includes an OHL record 22 straight with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion.
Clayton News Daily
Predators D Alexandre Carrier (upper body) out 4-6 weeks
Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Predators recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. Carrier, 26, last played Tuesday night against Winnipeg but logged just 4:40 of ice...
Canucks beat Blackhawks 5-2 in Tocchet's debut as coach
Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to give Rick Tocchet a victory in his first game as coach
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
The San Jose Sharks head to Detroit for a Tuesday matchup, looking for their first road trip win. This will be the Sharks and Red Wings second matchup of the season. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. On Sunday in...
Clayton News Daily
Nets, trying to stay afloat without Kevin Durant, face Pistons
Since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained right knee two weeks ago, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn's message to his players is, "Expect to win." While the Nets are not enduring an 11-game losing streak like last year when Durant missed 21 games, they are experiencing mixed results so far in the star forward's absence. They hope to capitalize on a steady flow of home games heading into the All-Star break, starting with a Thursday visit from the Detroit Pistons.
