Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Students in Kenton County make most of work-based learning internships

INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

City of Cheviot swears in new police chief

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

6 Cincinnati chefs, restaurants get 2023 James Beard nods

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Six Cincinnati restaurants and chefs are among the semifinalists 2023 James Beard Foundation awards. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its semifinalists for the best restaurants and chefs in the nation, and three Cincinnati restaurants, along with three local chefs, were among those nominated.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. ”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
MASON, OH
WKRC

CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Schools, road crews prepare for Tri-State snow storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There was lots of work going on in anticipation of the storm. From road crews to school staff, no one wants to be caught unprepared. We all know it's coming, but the big question is always “How much?”. The plows were lined up at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

