Washington State

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit

Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
LIV Golf leadership shook up — and Rory McIlroy has a Greg Norman take

Rory McIlroy, who has previously called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf CEO, questioned his ability to lead the Saudi-backed series. Talking Wednesday ahead of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy’s comment was in response to a question over recent movement toward the top of LIV’s org chart. Earlier this week, various outlets reported that Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director, had left the position and that it would not be filled, and that move followed the departure of LIV Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla and LIV’s President of Franchises, Matt Goodman.
Need to know: PGA Show welcomes many big names back this year

After being called the “Incredible Shrinking PGA Merchandise Show” by one media outlet last year, show organizers have bucked that narrative as they prepare for this week’s 70th edition of the annual global golf industry meetup at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s...
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events

CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
