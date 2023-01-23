Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course
Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour seeks to add Saudi wealth fund to lawsuit, while LIV Golf makes accusation at Augusta National and the Masters
The PGA Tour asked a federal judge to add Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as co-defendants to its countersuit against LIV Golf on Monday night, intensifying the legal battle between the tour and the Saudi-backed circuit. The request was filed in the Federal...
Golf Digest
Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit
Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
Golf Channel
LIV Golf releases 2023 schedule: 6 international stops, Saudi Arabia finale
LIV Golf released its 2023 schedule on Monday, a 14-tournament slate that includes six international events, three stops at courses owned by former President Donald Trump, a pre-Masters tune-up in Orlando and a $50 million team championship in Saudi Arabia. LIV officials said last year that it would unveil its...
Golf.com
LIV Golf leadership shook up — and Rory McIlroy has a Greg Norman take
Rory McIlroy, who has previously called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf CEO, questioned his ability to lead the Saudi-backed series. Talking Wednesday ahead of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy’s comment was in response to a question over recent movement toward the top of LIV’s org chart. Earlier this week, various outlets reported that Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director, had left the position and that it would not be filled, and that move followed the departure of LIV Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla and LIV’s President of Franchises, Matt Goodman.
Golf Channel
Need to know: PGA Show welcomes many big names back this year
After being called the “Incredible Shrinking PGA Merchandise Show” by one media outlet last year, show organizers have bucked that narrative as they prepare for this week’s 70th edition of the annual global golf industry meetup at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule includes former PGA Tour stops, Trump sites and season-ending Saudi Arabia event
Officials with LIV Golf have finalized their 14-event 2023 schedule, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The Saudi-backed circuit will begin play in February in Mexico and conclude in November in Saudi Arabia. Much of LIV's itinerary for its sophomore campaign was previously reported by Golf Digest, highlighted by...
Rahm narrowly wins La Quinta PGA tourney over rookie Thompson
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm shot a 4-under-par 68 at PGA West’s Stadium Course on Sunday to win The American Express PGA tournament in La Qunita by one stroke over rookie Davis Thompson, his second consecutive victory. Rahm and Thompson were tied for the lead entering the round and also...
Sources: LIV Golf team championship moving to Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf's team championship will be played in Saudi Arabia in November, sources confirmed to ESPN. Last year's team final was held at Trump National Doral in Miami.
Clayton News Daily
WVNews
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
