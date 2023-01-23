Read full article on original website
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
Senators activate Nikita Zaitsev, Rourke Chartier from injured reserve
It’s been an up-and-down (mostly down) day for the Ottawa Senators. First they recalled prospect Ridly Greig, but then followed that move with news that Josh Norris would be out for the rest of the season. Now, the team has activated two other players from injured reserve. Rourke Chartier...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators
The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
Yardbarker
Islanders Should Trade Scott Mayfield to the Maple Leafs
The New York Islanders are having a season to forget. With a 23-21-5 record and one win in their last 10 games, they are projected to miss the playoffs for the second season in a row. As a result, they might look to trade away some of their veteran players at the trade deadline, especially defenseman Scott Mayfield who is playing in the final year of his contract.
Golden Knights activate Brett Howden from IR
The Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Brett Howden from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old Howden is set to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, centering a line with Jonas Rondbjerg and Phil Kessel. He’s missed the last two months (27 games) with a lower-body injury.
Jets activate defenseman Logan Stanley from IR
The Winnipeg Jets have activated defenseman Logan Stanley from injured reserve Tuesday, according to a team tweet. In a corresponding transaction, the Jets reassigned youngster Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Associate coach Scott Arniel told reporters last weekend that Stanley could return on Tuesday, and it...
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, prediction, pick for 1/26: Avs seek to extend win streak
Two weeks ago, there was a lot of teeth-gnashing over the state of the Colorado Avalanche. They had lost seven of eight games and had dropped in the Central Division standings. Now, with two games to go before a nine-day break, Colorado is riding a six-game winning streak and is...
Yardbarker
Coyotes Have Endless Options To Make Chychrun Trade Happen
With just weeks remaining before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Arizona Coyotes have decisions to make involving the likes of Nick Bjugstad, Karel Vejmelka, and Shayne Gostisbehere. However, perhaps the most important name on that list to mention that’s been garnering plenty of trade attention since last season is defenseman Jakob Chychrun.
Yardbarker
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers preview, prediction, pick for 1/25: Oilers seek seventh win in row
It's been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how well the Oilers have fared against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home all-time, they appear in good position to accomplish that feat again when the teams meet Wednesday night. Following...
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils
Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are looking for top-six winger to play on the right side. Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair and St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko are two options. Duclair’s been out all year with an Achilles tear and is getting close to returning. He played on...
Toronto Maple Leafs hoping to extend Conor Timmins
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Conor Timmins, he was barely an NHL player. The Arizona Coyotes were going to waive the oft-injured defenseman, to try and get him to the minor leagues so that he could ramp up his game. After all, the 24-year-old had played just 105 total games since the end of the 2017-18 season.
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich undergoes minor surgery
The St. Louis Blues made the expected moves of activating Torey Krug and Vladimir Tarasenko today, but it came with some bad news. Pavel Buchnevich has been moved to injured reserve after a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Some...
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Yardbarker
Toronto looks to avenge Jimmy Vesey & the New York Rangers: Leafs Tailgate
In the second of a five-game homestand, the Leafs (29-11-8) will try to avenge a December loss on Broadway tonight when they host the New York Rangers (26-14-7) at Scotiabank Arena. Back on December 15th at Madison Square Garden, Jimmy Vesey scored twice – one of which was an empty...
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello discusses confidence in coaching staff amid team's run of futility
It hasn’t even been a year since the New York Islanders shocked the hockey world by firing Barry Trotz, and there are already questions being asked about the job security of his replacement. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello spoke to the media and offered a clear stance of support for head coach Lane Lambert and the rest of his staff, via Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Avalanche and Sharks complete four-player trade
Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
