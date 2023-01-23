ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators

The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets

Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Islanders Should Trade Scott Mayfield to the Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders are having a season to forget. With a 23-21-5 record and one win in their last 10 games, they are projected to miss the playoffs for the second season in a row. As a result, they might look to trade away some of their veteran players at the trade deadline, especially defenseman Scott Mayfield who is playing in the final year of his contract.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights activate Brett Howden from IR

The Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Brett Howden from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old Howden is set to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, centering a line with Jonas Rondbjerg and Phil Kessel. He’s missed the last two months (27 games) with a lower-body injury.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets activate defenseman Logan Stanley from IR

The Winnipeg Jets have activated defenseman Logan Stanley from injured reserve Tuesday, according to a team tweet. In a corresponding transaction, the Jets reassigned youngster Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Associate coach Scott Arniel told reporters last weekend that Stanley could return on Tuesday, and it...
Yardbarker

Coyotes Have Endless Options To Make Chychrun Trade Happen

With just weeks remaining before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Arizona Coyotes have decisions to make involving the likes of Nick Bjugstad, Karel Vejmelka, and Shayne Gostisbehere. However, perhaps the most important name on that list to mention that’s been garnering plenty of trade attention since last season is defenseman Jakob Chychrun.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are looking for top-six winger to play on the right side. Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair and St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko are two options. Duclair’s been out all year with an Achilles tear and is getting close to returning. He played on...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs hoping to extend Conor Timmins

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Conor Timmins, he was barely an NHL player. The Arizona Coyotes were going to waive the oft-injured defenseman, to try and get him to the minor leagues so that he could ramp up his game. After all, the 24-year-old had played just 105 total games since the end of the 2017-18 season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich undergoes minor surgery

The St. Louis Blues made the expected moves of activating Torey Krug and Vladimir Tarasenko today, but it came with some bad news. Pavel Buchnevich has been moved to injured reserve after a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello discusses confidence in coaching staff amid team's run of futility

It hasn’t even been a year since the New York Islanders shocked the hockey world by firing Barry Trotz, and there are already questions being asked about the job security of his replacement. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello spoke to the media and offered a clear stance of support for head coach Lane Lambert and the rest of his staff, via Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche and Sharks complete four-player trade

Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy