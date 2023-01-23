Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

