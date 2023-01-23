ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Recognition for Black pioneers Nathaniel Sargent, Rodney White moves forward at state level

By David Nelson, Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago

A proposal to rename two natural features in Mason County after early Black settlers has taken another step forward, after gaining approval from the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names last week. The plan to honor Kitsap County pioneers Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent now will be presented to the state's Board of Natural Resources and then the U.S. Board of Geographic Names for federal approval.

In October the state's Department of Natural Resources announced a plan to rename an 18-acre Mason County wetland for Rodney White, a Black pioneer whose homestead there was branded as a racial slur for decades after his death . White is believed to have arrived in Mason County in 1890, as reported in the Kitsap Sun last fall, went on to farm and build roads in the Tahuya River Valley and died in 1913. The proposed Rodney White Slough had been formerly known by the N-word, which was included on maps in later years, because White lived there.

The second proposal that was approved by the committee will rename Grass Lake, a 10.5-acre body of water north of Tahuya that was called Negro Slough through the 1990s and a slur prior to that, Nathaniel Sargent Lake. Sargent was a Black man born into slavery in Kentucky, who eventually moved to Kitsap and ranched 248 acres. He was elected justice of the peace in 1894 and died in 1954.

In addition to approving the two name changes of Mason County landmarks, the committee on Thursday also adopted proposals to rename two features that had been known by a derogatory term that refers to Indigenous women, according to a news release. A spring in Garfield County will be renamed South Tucannon Spring upon approval, after the Tucannon River, and a two-mile long creek in Okanogan County will be renamed Gooseberry Creek.

Also, a new name for the passage between Marrowstone Island and Indian Island in Jefferson County was proposed, and will be considered by the Committee on Geographic Names at an upcoming meeting. The passage would be called A Passage Through, a translation of a Clallam language word and recognizing the traditional name used by S'Klallam and Chemacum people. The waterway was block by a causeway for around 100 years, according to a news release from the committee, before reopening in 2019 to connect Kilisut Harbor with Oak Bay.

Kitsap Sun archives were used in reporting this story.

