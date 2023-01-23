ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate

By Julia Mueller
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XzTX_0kOeKmEt00

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital.

“The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter .

Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House, Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), whose name on Twitter is Eleanor “#DCStatehood” Holmes Norton.

Norton and advocates have long been pushing for statehood for Washington, D.C., and Norton has said the measure is “the most important bill I introduce each Congress.”

The bill passed the House for the first time in 2020 and again in 2021 but hasn’t made it through the Senate to get to the president’s desk. Norton brought the bill forward in the lower chamber again just days after the 118th Congress convened earlier this month.

“Congress has a moral obligation and the constitutional authority to pass this bill.  This country was founded on the principles of no taxation without representation and consent of the governed, but D.C. residents are taxed without representation and cannot consent to the laws under which they, as American citizens, must live,” Norton said when she introduced the bill.

Still, the bill may have even bleaker prospects this year. The GOP controls the House majority, and no Republican voted for the statehood bill in 2020 or 2021. In the Senate, Democrats would need at least nine Republican votes to break a filibuster.

The district is home to around 700,000 residents, a population bigger than the states of Wyoming and Vermont. Pro-statehood advocates feel the population should have a voting voice in Congress, while the proposal’s largely Republican opponents feel the D.C. statehood push is a play for more Democratic control.

Carper and Norton are set to hold a press conference on the bill Tuesday, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) also set to make remarks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
DC News Now

DC News Now

43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy