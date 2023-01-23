ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store.

Westland police are searching for suspects in connection Westland Police Department

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road.

Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag.

The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.

After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.

According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.

Comments / 20

Len_A
2d ago

Right across from the police department. As bad as the robberies at the Dearborn Heights Home Depot.....next to that city police department.

Reply
12
Rhonda Osiecki
2d ago

If I can see a better, cleaned up photo, I think I may know the man

Reply(1)
8
michagander
2d ago

Two trailer park girls come round the outside round the outside.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 MSP troopers on leave after armed man killed in Detroit shootout

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating after an armed man was shot and killed by troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.MSP says two troopers, who have nine and two years of service, are on leave amid the investigation. The investigation will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 24, in the 12800 block of Terry Street.MSP says a trooper notified dispatch that someone was shining a green laser at their helicopter from the second floor of the home. The trooper then advised that they were being shot at from the same building.Responding officers were walking up to the home when the male suspect came out and fired shots, prompting troopers to shoot back.Police say the suspect died at the scene. Further investigation revealed the suspect was identified as a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park and was staying in the home, which was abandoned.One weapon was recovered from him, and five other firearms were recovered in the home. No other injuries were reported, and no one else was in the home. Police say the helicopter was not hit in the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 32, charged with assaulting officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the assault of Detroit police officers on Jan. 16.Billie T. Hill, 32, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 7:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile Road. Police responded to the location on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the defendant, Hill, inside the gas station with a gun drawn. Hill allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers then fired shots, striking Hill.After that, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again, and officers fired another shot, disarming him.He was transported to a local hospital.Hill was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the prosecutor's office. A bond redetermination hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27, and his probable cause conference is set for Feb. 1.In addition, his preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Novi police seek help finding suspect in Chihuahua theft

NOVI — Novi police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen Chihuahua puppy and the dog thief. Police were called to Petland at Twelve Oaks Mall at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 10 after a man ran out of the store with the dog, which is valued at $5,300.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies

One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland man finds old artillery shell in basement

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man in Westland called the police department after finding what was thought to be a live artillery shell in his basement.On Jan. 15, officers went to the 5700 block of Wilmer Ave. after receiving a report from an individual who said he found what appeared to be a live artillery shell while cleaning out the home he recently purchased, police said.When police arrived, they saw the item and confirmed it looked like a live shell, and they contacted state police so the bomb squad could report to the scene. Authorities then discovered the item was not live and had previously been disarmed.The Westland Police Department encourages anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an explosive, to contact them.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Seek Suspect in Theft from Junga's Ace Hardware

Saline Police are seeking help identifying suspects in a theft from Junga Ace Hardware on Michigan Avenue. On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 5:45 p.m., suspects in a dark-colored Chevy SUV stole about 32 green totes (as pictured above) from the fenced area east of the Ace Hardware store. If...
SALINE, MI
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

2 Ohio men arrested in 1997 Lenawee County cold case

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say two men from Ohio were arrested nearly 26 years after human remains were found in Lenawee County.Police say the two brothers were arrested on Jan. 24 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, who located them. On Jan. 17, the state Attorney General's office issued arrest warrants for the men for murder.MSP did not release the suspects' names.The remains were found in November 1997 in the victim's field in Blissfield Township. Police say his head and hands had been removed, which made identifying him difficult.Police say the victim was a farmer and did not release any further details on his identity.An investigation is ongoing. Police say there may be potential charges against people who assisted with either the crime itself or covering it up.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
